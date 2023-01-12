Read full article on original website
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira Teases Mysteries, Answers in Rick & Michonne Spinoff
Where is Rick Grimes? What became of Michonne, who set out to find the missing Rick? Will Rick and Michonne be reunited as lovers — or as enemies? All are questions to be answered in The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, the new in-the-works spin-off series from AMC and showrunner Scott M. Gimple. Six years after Rick (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter, Michonne (Danai Gurira) embarked on a journey to rescue her husband and bring him home to their children: Rick Jr. (Antony Azor) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Admits They'd Change Parts of the Series Now
Love it or hate it, Attack on Titan cannot be ignored. The series stands as one of the biggest in anime, and its reputation speaks for itself. Following its debut more than a decade ago, the anime went on to elevate the industry globally, and Attack on Titan will soon come full circle with its final few episodes. Of course, the manga wrapped a while back under creator Hajime Isayama, and many have wondered how the artist feels about the series years after its end.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan is About to Get Really Dark
With the arrival of Attack on Titan's latest trailer for its final episodes, the series is about to explore some wildly dark subject matter. For a series that has been known for its brutal moments as the Scout Regiment struggled to understand the world they were living in, while also avoiding being eaten by rampaging behemoths, the upcoming episodes might just take the cake when it comes to brutality. One scene, in particular, was focused on in the recent trailer that confirms that Eren isn't pulling any punches with his new army.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Final Season Clarifies Episode Count
The story of the Survey Corps is preparing to come to an end and with a new trailer for the final episodes of Attack on Titan's last installments, confusion has arisen in the anime community. With Eren Jaeger moving toward getting revenge against the world outside of his island's borders, fans were left wondering how many installments would be left before Hajime Isayama's anime adaptation ended, and some translators have suggested that there might not be as many episodes as you think when it comes to the Scout Regiment's battle against their former friend.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Addresses All Those Rumored Spin-Offs
Attack on Titan's anime adaptation is preparing to come to a close, with the manga ending years prior to the upcoming conclusion that left the fan base divided when it came to the battle taking place that saw the Scout Regiment fighting against their former friend, Eren Jaeger. Last year, creator Hajime Isayama visited North America for the first time as a part of the convention known as Anime NYC, and in doing so, answered a major question when it came to potential spin-offs which would bring fans back to the world of the Titans.
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to WWE's Potential Sale
Dwayne Johnson, better known in the pro wrestling world as The Rock, appeared on CNBC on Tuesday and was asked to give his thoughts on the developing situation with WWE. Since the start of the year, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the company and is spearheading a potential sale of the promotion. Companies like Comcast, Amazon, Disney, Endeavor and Netflix have all been named as potential bidders, along with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Steps Out With His Best Cosplay Yet
Jujutsu Kaisen has kept quiet as of late, but things are going to heat up for the series this year. As 2023 gets underway, all eyes are on Gojo Satoru as he will be returning to television soon enough. Jujutsu Kaisen season two promises to check on the sorcerer as well as his students later this year. And thanks to one fan, Gojo is stepping out online with one of his best cosplays to date.
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature
Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
ComicBook
New Gotham Knights Trailer May Reveal First Look at Controversial Batman Villain
On Sunday night, DC fans were surprised by the second trailer for Gotham Knights, a new live-action series that will be arriving on The CW later this spring. The series has already gained attention — both good and bad — for its take on DC lore, with its ensemble largely consisting of fan-favorite supporting characters from Batman mythos. As the new trailer might reveal, that ensemble appears to include a surprising class of villains from the comics. Midway through the trailer, a masked assassin bearing a strong resemblance to a Talon can be seen.
ComicBook
Jon Heder Teases "Dark" Idea for Napoleon Dynamite 2 With Original Cast
A freakin' Napoleon Dynamite sequel? Sweet! Nearly two decades after the 2004 indie cult comedy introduced audiences to a trio of oddballs — misfit mouth-breather Napoleon (Jon Heder), high school class president candidate Pedro (Efren Ramirez), and Glamour Shots artisan and home-woven handicrafts maker Deb (Tina Majorino) — Heder says there could be a 20-years-later second chapter. But don't expect a return to Preston Senior High School: Heder wants Napoleon Dynamite 2 to be darker and take place in real time. During a recent appearance at Pittsburgh's Steel City Con, Heder had this to say about a potential sequel to Jared Hess' offbeat comedy:
ComicBook
Suburban Hell: Sam Raimi & Paul Feig Team For Horror Adaptation
Two fan-favorite directors are teaming up for a new project. On Tuesday, reports indicated that Paul Feig's Feigco Entertainment and Sam Raimi's Ghost House production companies will be joining forces on a feature adaptation of Suburban Hell. The film, which will be an adaptation of Maureen Kilmer's 2022 novel of the same name, will be written by Joanna Calo. Feig and Laura Fischer from Feigco Entertainment will produce, alongside Raimi and Rob Tapert of Ghost House.
ComicBook
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Spider-Man and Wolverine Facing Off With Kang the Conqueror
Marvel Studios will launch their highly anticipated Phase 5 slate with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the film will primarily feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as its main antagonist. Kang the Conqueror is set to be the next Avengers-level threat for The Multiverse Saga, and he'll just be getting started in the Ant-Man sequel. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to feature Kang as their main villain, but the latter will more than likely feature cameos from across the multiverse. There has been rumors of Tobey Maguire and High Jackman appearing as Spider-Man and Wolverine after their respective appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Deadpool 3. One fan couldn't contain his excitement for the rumor and created an awesome piece of fan art that shows the two heroes having a stare down the villain.
ComicBook
Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Confirms Entire Mighty Morphin Team In Costume
Hasbro and eOne unveiled a series of welcome details and first-look images of the upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 30th-Anniversary Special Once & Always, and that also included new footage from the anticipated event. The footage shows the Rangers both in and out of costume, but towards the end, there is the filming of one scene that reveals the entire Mighty Morphin team will be in costume at some point. As you can see in the video below, that includes the Green Ranger, and while this was filmed before Jason David Frank tragically passed away, Frank previously revealed he had decided not to be involved in the special.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy 3's James Gunn Says Adam Warlock Isn't a Hero
As has become the norm within the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, the property's third feature will also feature multiple villains. During San Diego Comic-Con last July, it was revealed Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary will serve as the primary antagonist of the picture. Another antagonist fans can expect to see is Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), who will still be acting on the behalf of The Sovereign when the film picks up.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Season 3 Bringing Back the Best Part of Star Wars' Prequel Trilogy
The latest trailer for Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian arrived this week, showcasing the latest adventures for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. It certainly seems like the duo's journey will take them all across a certain galaxy far, far away — and based on the trailer, that will include a cameo from a fan-favorite component of the Prequel Trilogy.
ComicBook
HBO Max Crashes for Users During The Last of Us Premiere
HBO Max is experiencing problems following the premiere of The Last of Us. The Last of Us is the first big show to premiere in 2023 and will possibly be one of the biggest shows of the year. It's based on one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful PlayStation franchises of all-time. It's something that people have waited years for given the talent backing it with showrunner Craig Mazin, series creator Neil Druckmann, and stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. It's a huge production and boasts a budget higher than the first five seasons of Game of Thrones so a lot is riding on this.
ComicBook
Puss in Boots Contains the Greatest Attack on Titan Reference: Watch
Shrek did a lot of good for audiences years ago, and its legacy lives on thanks to Puss in Boots. The character has been around Hollywood for decades now, and the cat's latest movie has become a box-office hit. Of course, most fans know what to expect when they buy a ticket for Puss in Boots, but the series surprised fans in a big way this year thanks to Attack on Titan. After all, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish contains a tribute to the anime, and it is actually pretty much perfect.
ComicBook
We Have A Ghost: Marvel Stars Anthony Mackie, David Harbour Reunite for Netflix Original
Though Anthony Mackie and David Harbour have yet to share the screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Captain America and Black Widow stars will appear in an upcoming Netflix movie, We Have A Ghost. Empire has a first look at the upcoming movie which hails from Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon. Though his previous movies, while still holding their tongue in their cheek, were pretty firmly horror movies, but speaking in an interview with the outlet Landon teased that this new movie will have a slightly different tone, the magazine even called it an "Amblin-inspired tale."
ComicBook
New Gotham Knights Trailer Released by The CW
The CW has released a new trailer for Gotham Knights. The series is set to debut on Tuesday, March 14th following the Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois which also got a new trailer on Sunday night as well. The new trailer gives fans their best look yet at the series, which will take a unique approach to the mythos of Gotham City and the Batman family. You can check out the trailer below.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Reveals New Look at Will Poulter's Adam Warlock
We now have an even better look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Fans have been waiting for Adam Warlock to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut ever since the cosmic character was teased in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The post-credits scene featured Ayesha vowing revenge against the Guardians and a shot of Adam Warlock's golden cocoon. The third Guardians film officially brings Adam Warlock into the fold, and a new image gives our best look yet at how the character will appear on the big screen.
