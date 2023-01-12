Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Community members, Sheriff, EMS Director appalled at monument graffiti, warn vandals
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Clean-up crews from Onslow County were out all morning Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, removing graffiti from a memorial for public safety near the Tar Landing Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Carolyn Rouse said she comes out to the Public Safety Memorial to pay her respects to...
wcti12.com
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport terminal expansion begins
NEW BERN, Craven County — Changes are finally underway at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN). The terminal expansion at the airport, planned to be completed in late summer of 2024, began Tuesday. According to a post on the airport's Facebook page, the expansion includes new gates and dedicated airplane...
Greenville restaurant reopens after renovation
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Seared Chophouse is back and better than ever. This week, the restaurant is having its grand reopening, which will include new menu items, a newly renovated interior inside the dining area and even new brunch times. Seared Chophouse’s new executive chef says he’s excited that they are open again and hopes […]
Woman critically injured in Rocky Mount shooting
Officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital just after 9 last night in reference to a patient with gunshot wounds.
WITN
Rocky Mount shooting under investigation after victim shows up at the hospital
Annual Community Unity Breakfast held in Greenville. ENC honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. New Bern nonprofit hosts clothing drive on MLK Day. Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident. Updated: 20 hours ago. Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment...
wcti12.com
Brave, befuddled black bear busted barely barreling by barricade
Another night, another mischievous black bear spotted in a New Bern backyard. NewsChannel 12 viewer John Hagensieker sent in video and some information about the bear, " this is the 3rd time the bear has pulled down the bird feeder in the yard this fall /winter. But the first time I caught him on camera. One of our dogs woke me up at midnight to go outside and when I turned the light on I saw him pulling at the feeder. He slowly headed for the fence. Once I turned on the fence lights and shed light he decided to hop over the fence but didn’t seem to be in a big hurry about it."
wcti12.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Eastern North Carolina
North Carolina — On January 16th, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. The event will allow volunteers to give back to the community. It will take place at the Koinonia Christian Center starting at 9 AM...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 11, 12 & 13
Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away January 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
wcti12.com
Greenville shooting, crash lead to one death
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Tuesday 1/17 update: The apartment resident was treated and released from the hospital yesterday. Based on the information received thus far in the investigation, it is not believed the shooting was a random incident. Authorities believe someone went to that location with the intent to shoot Mr. Smith. The car crash was a result of Mr. Smith being shot and it is not believed the resident of the apartment had any involvement in the shooting and that he was simply an innocent bystander.
wcti12.com
New Bern man's traffic stop turns into drug trafficking charges
NEW BERN, Craven County — A traffic stop in Vanceboro turned into so much more for a New Bern man. Robert Steven Durocher Jr. is looking at multiple felony drug trafficking charges after Craven County Deputies searched his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Jan. 13, Craven County Deputies...
wcti12.com
7-year-old injured in accidental shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WCTI) — Jan. 16 update: The juvenile victim is listed in fair condition at ECU Health Medical Center. The victim is expected to recover. On Jan. 15 around 11:45 a.m., Goldsboro Police Department “D” shift responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle. Responding officers located...
WITN
Greenville Police arrest murder suspect
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police arrested a man on connection to a Jan. 6th murder. According to a press release, George Tyson III was arrested just after midnight today in Kinston based on tips from the Kinston Police Department. Tyson was arrested in connection the murder of 34-year-old Broderick...
wcti12.com
ENC county asking for money to pay for more school resource officers
BAYBORO, Pamlico County — The Pamlico County Board of Commissioners approved a plan that will place school resource officers at every school in the county in hopes to increase security measures in their schools. The middle school, elementary school and primary school in Pamlico County are getting school resource...
jocoreport.com
Selma Town Manager Fired
SELMA – After serving less than two years, the Selma town council voted Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Brent Taylor. The unanimous vote to terminate is employment contract followed a closed session of the town board. Mr. Taylor had served as the town manager since April 1, 2021....
Wilson man wins $110,000 lottery jackpot
Clark bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson.
WITN
Two arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Beaufort County on drug charges. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit said they received complaints that Zamian Harris and Ronald Parker were distributing pills that contained fentanyl. The 22-year-old Harris, who lives in Washington, was charged with...
carolinacoastonline.com
Gummies that made Onslow middle school students ill sent to state crime lab
JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville Police are investigating gummies after five Northwoods Park Middle School students got sick after sharing a snack, according to Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools. Police say the gummies have been sent to the State Crime Lab. Anderson said the students were picked...
wcti12.com
Fight breaks out, causes postponement of Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A fight broke out Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Kinston High School during the Vikings' basketball games versus North Lenoir. It happened during the varsity girls game when the fight broke out. Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette confirmed the fight and said two juveniles were...
wcti12.com
New River All-American Speedway detail playoff format
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — New River All-American Speedway has released information about their playoffs for the season. According to a release from the speedway, championship races will come down to the final weekend of the season with the implementation of the Race for the Championship format. The Race for...
WITN
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
