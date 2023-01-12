Read full article on original website
A Look Back at 1977, The Last Time the Minnesota Vikings Were in a Super Bowl
The Minnesota Vikings last played in a Super Bowl on January 9th, 1977, in Pasadena, California -- losing to the Oakland Raiders 32-14. That loss elevated the Vikings to a level of futility shared by a very few, with an 0-4 record in the NFL's title game. The Vikings (0-4),...
Minnesota Vikings Trolled by Giants & Packer Players After Playoff Loss
Well here we are again as a Vikings fan this really seemed like the year they were going to have a chance at a Superbowl win! The team had a great record and pulled out the "W" for so many games that were total nail-biters. A new coach seemed to...
NFL Commissioner Makes Young Minnesota Vikings Fans Year With Super Bowl Tickets
The most adorable boy at the Vikings Game yesterday received something that made him absolutely lose his mind, and the best part is he's overcome some pretty incredible odds to have this exciting moment. MEET CHARLIE. Charlie Huizinga, a young boy battling Leukemia, was awarded Super Bowl 57 tickets on...
Cool Competition in Stillwater this Weekend
STILLWATER (WJON News) -- The best snow sculptors in the world will be in Minnesota this week. The 2nd Annual World Snow Sculpting Championship Competition is in Stillwater. It is sanctioned by an organization based out of Finland. Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Stacie Jensen says 12 sculpting teams...
Defensive Coordinator Options for the Vikings
The Vikings' season ended Sunday with a 31-24 loss at home to the New York Giants in the wildcard round of the playoffs. The Giants moved the ball at will against the Minnesota defense but that isn't unusual because the Vikings have the 31st ranked defense out of 32 teams in the NFL. Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell is under fire and the Vikings could move on from Donatell this offseason.
Kenyon-Wanamingo Boys Basketball Among Class 1A Top Ten
The latest Minnesota Basketball News high school rankings list Kenyon-Wanamingo at Class 1A #7 after their win last week over two-time defending state champion Hayfield. The Vikings dropped from 4th to 8th with the loss. The Knights alsolost at home to Southland and in the Castle to state ranked Goodhue before the rankings.
Meet Minnesota’s 10 Tallest Buildings, How Many Can You Name?
When it comes to big cities and tall skyscrapers, Minnesota can't compare with some of the biggest cities in the country like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles -- but we've got our own tallness going on. Here are the tallest buildings in the Land of 10,000 Lakes -- and...
Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large portion of southern Minnesota in effect from 6:00 pm Wednesday night through 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible across the area with 5 to 8 inches of total snow accumulation possible. Rates of 1-2” per...
[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge
A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
Watch: Harrowing Footage Of Car Falling Off Highway Bridge In Minnesota
A traffic camera caught a car careening off an overpass bridge in Bloomington, Minnesota on I-494 over I-35W during some slick conditions on the road. For sure the older I get I have become way more cautious when I am driving especially in the winter. Black Ice is a real thing and with the weather, we have had so far this winter every day is a gamble on whether it is going to snow or freezing rain or both.
You Will Never Want to Leave This New and Beautiful Twin Cities Coffee Shop
FRGMNT (Frag-ment) Coffee is a coffee shop that was born in Minnesota in 2019 and just opened its 3rd location about 10 days ago on St. Anthony Main in Minneapolis!. FRGMNT not only has a wonderful menu and beautiful spaces to share with us but when combining that with their motto, FRGMNT shares what it really means to help create community.
Teenager Driving Stolen Vehicle Shot to Death in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minneapolis Police are investigating the death of a teenage boy who was found with multiple gunshot wounds behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. A news release says officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in North Minneapolis around 6:30 PM Friday. They...
Twin Cities’ First All Vegan Bar And Grill is Now Open!
As we say hello to 2023, we also say hello to a new and long-awaited opening of Francis! The home of the delicious and killer plant-based burgers in the Twin Cities. If you haven’t heard yet, Francis Burger Joint has now officially soft-launched its first permanent location in Northeast Minneapolis (2422 Central Ave. NE) and has become the first 100% plant-based menu-filled Bar & Grill.
Minnesota Sheriff’s Office Takes 9 Pounds Of Fentanyl Pills Off The Streets In Bust
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office has been busy in 2023. On Friday, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office took to social media and revealed a recent bust that took more than 40,000 fentanyl pills and some guns off the streets. That's about 9 pounds of pills!. Today, our Violent Offender Task...
