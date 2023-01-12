ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

AM 1390 KRFO

Cool Competition in Stillwater this Weekend

STILLWATER (WJON News) -- The best snow sculptors in the world will be in Minnesota this week. The 2nd Annual World Snow Sculpting Championship Competition is in Stillwater. It is sanctioned by an organization based out of Finland. Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce spokeswoman Stacie Jensen says 12 sculpting teams...
STILLWATER, MN
Defensive Coordinator Options for the Vikings

The Vikings' season ended Sunday with a 31-24 loss at home to the New York Giants in the wildcard round of the playoffs. The Giants moved the ball at will against the Minnesota defense but that isn't unusual because the Vikings have the 31st ranked defense out of 32 teams in the NFL. Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell is under fire and the Vikings could move on from Donatell this offseason.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kenyon-Wanamingo Boys Basketball Among Class 1A Top Ten

The latest Minnesota Basketball News high school rankings list Kenyon-Wanamingo at Class 1A #7 after their win last week over two-time defending state champion Hayfield. The Vikings dropped from 4th to 8th with the loss. The Knights alsolost at home to Southland and in the Castle to state ranked Goodhue before the rankings.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large portion of southern Minnesota in effect from 6:00 pm Wednesday night through 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible across the area with 5 to 8 inches of total snow accumulation possible. Rates of 1-2” per...
MINNESOTA STATE
[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge

A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
MINNESOTA STATE
Watch: Harrowing Footage Of Car Falling Off Highway Bridge In Minnesota

A traffic camera caught a car careening off an overpass bridge in Bloomington, Minnesota on I-494 over I-35W during some slick conditions on the road. For sure the older I get I have become way more cautious when I am driving especially in the winter. Black Ice is a real thing and with the weather, we have had so far this winter every day is a gamble on whether it is going to snow or freezing rain or both.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Twin Cities’ First All Vegan Bar And Grill is Now Open!

As we say hello to 2023, we also say hello to a new and long-awaited opening of Francis! The home of the delicious and killer plant-based burgers in the Twin Cities. If you haven’t heard yet, Francis Burger Joint has now officially soft-launched its first permanent location in Northeast Minneapolis (2422 Central Ave. NE) and has become the first 100% plant-based menu-filled Bar & Grill.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
