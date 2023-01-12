Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Fat Katz Slider Bar opens in University Village
About 10 years ago, Fat Katz Sports Bistro opened in Fort Myers. Five years later, sister restaurant Skinny Dogz Brunchery opened in Gateway. Now, the beginning of what may be further expansion for the brand opened in University Village in Estero. Fat Katz Slider Bar opened in Suite 200 in...
luxury-houses.net
This $4.5 Million Remarkable Home in Cape Coral, Florida has A Beautifully Open Floor Plan Flooded with Natural Light
5661 Riverside Drive Home in Cape Coral, Florida for Sale. 5661 Riverside Drive, Cape Coral, Florida is a meticulously maintained property with uncompromising quality include white oak flooring throughout, PGT aluminum Impact windows and doors, Wolf & Subzero appliances, Pentair filtered water system for water & ice maker in the massive Butler’s Pantry with double beverage fridges, Walnut Waterfall Island sitting area, & much more. This Home in Cape Coral offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5661 Riverside Drive, please contact Jacob Stoutenburgh (Phone: 239-745-5333) at Premiere Plus Realty Company for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
City of Fort Myers wants to buy vacant lots to build affordable homes
Building homes for people who are the backbone of the community is what Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson says the city plans to do for teachers and first responders. The plan is in the early stages, but the idea is to break into the housing market and bring more affordable places to the area.
WINKNEWS.com
Sunsplash in Cape Coral reopening in March
Cape Coral’s popular waterpark, Sunsplash, is adding 60 days to its season this year. For month’s no one has been able to enjoy the slides, pools are staircases at Sunsplash Waterpark. The Cape Coral attraction is typically known for being a fun place for families to enjoy the...
WINKNEWS.com
Businesses continuing to reopen on Sanibel and Captiva
The Sanibel Captiva Chamber of Commerce has updated its list of businesses that are open again after Hurricane Ian. According to the chamber of commerce, more than 30 businesses are now ready to welcome visitors and locals back on the island. Below is a gallery of photos from the Sanibel...
WINKNEWS.com
Pelican Larry’s, Off the Bone BBQ open in University Village
Randy and Kelly Seyler, looking to leave behind their original Pelican Larry’s restaurant and also expand upon their Off the Bone BBQ concept in Naples, found one spot where they could do both in Lee County. The new Pelican Larry’s at University Village off Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, just...
Fort Myers Beach raise questions about the future of infrastructure
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power and Light underground power lines could soon be coming to Fort Myers Beach. In place of overhead power lines, the underground cables aim to withstand harsh weather conditions and create a stronger power grid. The underground cables have been a concept brought...
WINKNEWS.com
Dangerous Cape Coral intersection gets temporary changes to improve safety
Traffic changes are in the works to make one Cape Coral intersection a little safer. On Tuesday, the Del Prado Boulevard and De Navarra Parkway intersection changed with a new, temporary traffic pattern. That intersection is notorious for crashes and was one of the many things the mayor of Cape...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County responds to safety risks at temporary Franklin Park Elementary site
Franklin Park Elementary School welcomed students back to their temporary campus on Marsh Avenue again one week after a staff member made serious allegations. “The teachers’ portables are still missing the silent alarm system that trips for a lockdown drill,” an anonymous staff member at Franklin Park Elementary said.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County Public Schools seek input for superintendent search
Collier County Public Schools is working to find a new superintendent after the former superintendent, Kamela Patton, was voted out of the role in December. The district is now looking for input from the community as they begin the replacement process. Collier County Public Schools has created a survey to determine what the community thinks of the district and what they deem are important characteristics of a superintendent.
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda Airport reopens its second runway after yearlong rebuild
The Charlotte County Airport Authority reopened runway 4-22 at Punta Gorda Airport on Saturday. It took a year of construction to prepare the runway for commercial airlines. The new runway is a big deal, and it came with no out-of-pocket expense for the county. The project was funded by the FAA’s airport improvement program.
WINKNEWS.com
AmeriCorps helping with recovery in Fort Myers Beach
For the past two weeks, AmeriCorps has been out on Fort Myers Beach helping people clean their homes that have been filled with debris since Hurricane Ian. When Brian Duddy first saw his home in the wake of the hurricane, he described it in two words. “Jaw-dropping. Didn’t know what to do. My wife and I were just looking at the mud and the debris and just didn’t know what to say.”
gulfshorebusiness.com
New shops coming to Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda
The Zink family sailed from Michigan to Florida in 1986, opening their first Fishermen’s Village shop Beneath the Sea in 1999. The shop started off as a surf and dive shop, the first of its kind in Punta Gorda. Opened by husband and wife Bobby and Loreen, the first generation of the Zink family business owners, the shop became beloved by locals and visitors alike.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel businesses fighting to recover and find their new normal
The island that was one of the many places hit the hardest after Hurricane Ian is dealing with the fact that they are recently opened. Sanibel is still a place where it feels like the hurricane was just days ago in some spots, and in others, it feels like the island is miles ahead of where people may have thought it would be three months later.
38th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival and Market Place
The 38th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival and Market Place kicked off Saturday morning in downtown Cape Coral
WINKNEWS.com
Woman burglarized in Marco Island Publix parking lot
An ordinary trip to the grocery store in Marco Island became a burglary on Tuesday. One of the suspects pointed out ketchup on the back of her car. And with her attention diverted, suddenly, her wallet was stolen. WINK News spoke with John Schneider, a Marco Island resident, about what...
Fires break out in Lee County
Matlacha and Pine Island Fire and Control were dispatched to an outside fire in St. James City. The crews were able to quickly contain the fire and protect surrounding areas and structures.
Collapsed Fort Myers home turns into neighborhood trash pile
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Neighbors on Bahamas Road in Fort Myers are speaking out while a collapsed home continues to sit untouched in the neighborhood since Hurricane Ian. Ashley Tiseo lives across from the demolished house and said it’s having a bad effect on the area and the environment as people are dumping their trash and adding on to the pile.
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Must-Try Punta Gorda Restaurants | Punta Gorda, FL
With a population of just 21,079 residents, Punta Gorda is a small city, but don’t let that fool you into thinking its culinary scene is anything short of fabulous. While quaint, Punta Gorda has a vibrant waterfront community with some noteworthy restaurants that are not to be missed. Located...
Punta Gorda man caught unloading septage into vacant lot
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old man from Punta Gorda was caught dumping over 500 pounds of septage into vacant lots. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 8382 Sweden Blvd after a witness observed a thin man drive a white Freightliner with a tank on the rear with the words, “Shoreline Sewer and Drain.”
