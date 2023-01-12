Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in IdahoKristen WaltersKuna, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny homeNick DavisBoise, ID
Related
Idaho Man Charged in Deadly Fentanyl Case
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho man is facing charges of dealing the deadly drug fentanyl that resulted in the death of another person last year. The U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced a federal grand jury in Boise indicted 36-year-old Tanner Goforth on one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death. Goforth is accused of selling fentanyl to another person in May 2022 that killed the victim. Goforth was arrested and charged by Nampa Police on January 12 and is set to be arraigned in a Boise courtroom January 17. The man could face a minimum of 20 years behind prison bars if convicted.
Man May have Had Medical Emergency Before Crash on I-84 in Gooding County
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old man may have had a medical emergency early Wednesday morning that resulted in a crash on the interstate east of Wendell. According to Idaho State Police, the man who was from Mountain Home, had been driving a 2016 Ram pickup east at around 6:30 a.m. when it went off the road, crossed the median and westbound lanes, then ended up on the shoulder. ISP said the man died at the scene. A coroner will determine the exact cause of death. The crash remains under investigation.
UPDATE: Nampa Homicide Suspect Arrested
UPDATE: The Caldwell Police Department announced they were able to locate and capture homicide suspect Justino Morales Ramos. NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho authorities investigating a homicide in Nampa say the suspect in the case could be headed to Mexico. According to the Nampa Police Department, 29-year-old Justino Morales Ramos, aka: Gustavo aka: Faustino aka: Roberto, was identified Tuesday as a suspect in the January 9, murder. Police say Ramos is considered dangerous and could act erratically, advising people not approach him and call police. The suspect has ties to Mexico and could be headed in that direction. Police were called to an apartment after a person called 911 to check on the victim who they had not heard from in several days. The victim has not been identified yet in the case. Ramos has a distinctive tattoo of Jesus' face on his left forearm. Anyone with information is asked to call local authorities or Crimestoppers at 208-343-COPS or Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257 option 2.
PHOTOS: 2023 Updates on the Missing Children of Idaho
2023 is in full swing and while many of us will be focusing on New Year's Resolutions, many people are going into the new year wondering where their loved ones are. It's a sad realization but a reality for many. How many kids go missing a year?. According to GlobalMissingKids.org,...
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0