ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Man sentenced in deadly 2018 Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man who was found guilty by a jury of a fatal 2018 shooting in May was sentenced Tuesday. Willie Mitchell, 44, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for manslaughter and 40 years for attempted second-degree murder. He will serve both sentences concurrently without the possibility of parole or probation with time served. Mitchell was also ordered to pay restitution to the surviving victim.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man accused of setting ex's Baton Rouge home on fire; brazen arson caught on video

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of harassing the mother of his child was arrested after he was seemingly caught on camera pouring gasoline around her home and setting it on fire. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, 30-year-old Christian King set the door of the Southmoor Drive home on fire. Firefighters were able to put out the flames before the fire caused significant damage, but the homeowner, Breanna Jones, said the fire caused thousands of dollars in damages.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

I-TEAM: Addis officer remains on leave after deadly crash

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - The fate of a police officer arrested after a deadly high-speed chase is now in the hands of councilmembers in the Town of Addis. The police chief for that town, Ricky Anderson, addressed certain aspects of the case in response to questions from WAFB. He says officer David Cauthron’s status with the department will be considered at a future town council meeting. Until then, Cauthron is suspended from work without pay.
ADDIS, LA
kalb.com

Male shot by Lafayette police as they respond to shooting

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - A male sustained a non-life-threatening wound when he was shot by a Lafayette police officer responding to a shooting early this morning, authorities said. The officer, who was responding to a shooting, was not injured, according to information from state police. Louisiana State Police is investigating...
LAFAYETTE, LA
an17.com

Teen arrested following chase in Hammond, Natalbany

January 13, 2023, City of Hammond LA - On January 12, 2023, the Hammond Police Street Crimes Unit was patrolling the Magazine Street area when officers observed a stolen vehicle occupied by several male subjects driving westbound on Hoover Street. When HPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver...
HAMMOND, LA
americanmilitarynews.com

Deputy shot while fighting off pit bull during chaotic arrest

Two East Baton Rouge police officers were attacked by pit bulls on January 10 while attempting to arrest Richmond McNeal, 48, for violating a protective order at the Hub Apartments on Highland Road. When the suspect’s door was opened, two pit bulls charged at the officers. After one of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baker teen reported missing found safe, police say

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department announced a missing teenager has been found and returned home safely. Police made the announcement just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Police said Trevyon Collins, 15, went missing on Thursday, Jan. 12, wearing a grey uniform shirt and khaki pants.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

WAFB

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy