Phenix City, AL

East Alabama Chamber of Commerce celebrates tax business with ribbon cutting

By Cole Trahan
 5 days ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — On Thursday morning, a small group gathered at the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce building in Phenix City to celebrate Royal Solutions Tax Service LLC opening its office there to the public. They celebrated with a couple of brief speeches and a ribbon cutting.

“We’re very big on supporting entrepreneurs, local entrepreneurs,” said Dave Arwood, chairperson of the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Arwood said that Ebony Wilson, owner of Royal Solutions Tax Service LLC, was a good person to see for all of one’s tax needs.

Surrounded by family members and chamber members, Wilson cut a ribbon with a giant pair of scissors.

“I look forward to doing business with everyone and having a long-standing relationship with my clients,” she said.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

