Truck spills hundreds of gallons of oil in north-central Colorado Springs, some went into a nearby creek

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Customer held hostage by Employee: "First,they lock carts and now they refuse to let one leave after they pay?"Maya DeviColorado Springs, CO
The Old Mutt Hut Provides a Loving Home to Abandoned Senior DogsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Local breweries craft new flavors for a limited-time-only beer questColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Just Love Coffee Cafe's first Colorado Springs location is now openColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
200 gallons of used oil spilled in Colorado Springs, hazmat situation declaredEdy ZooColorado Springs, CO
Related
Multiple roads affected by utility construction crews in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs drivers should expect delays while crews work on installing new water lines underground throughout the city. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, Hancock Ave. will be closed between Costilla and Cimarron begins Monday, Jan. 16, and is set to last through Thursday, Jan. 19. CSU There will be detours The post Multiple roads affected by utility construction crews in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police on accident alert status Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With snow continuing to fall in Colorado Springs Tuesday night, police announced an “accident alert” status. The status was issued at about 5 p.m. Under accident alert status, if drivers are involved in a crash and there are no injuries, suspected drug/alcohol use,...
Crews respond to garage fire in East Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire Tuesday afternoon on the east side of the city. According to the CSFD, the fire is in the 2700 block of N. Prospect St. Engine 10 at the scene reported smoke coming from a detached garage. #ColoradoSpringsFire is The post Crews respond to garage fire in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Experts expect low visibility on roads in northern Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) A well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area is closing. One Springs business tells 11 News that without Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s sacrifice, they would not be able to do what they do.
KKTV
Well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area closing after nearly 15 years in business
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area is closing after almost 15 years in business. The Rocky Mountain Brewery announced they were closing on Friday. The brewery is located in the Cimarron Hills area east of Powers and Platte. The owner, Duane Lujan, plans on closing Feb. 4.
Snowfall forecast intensifies, major travel issues likely in Colorado
A map recently published by the National Weather Service now shows that more snow is expected on Colorado's Front Range and Eastern Plains region compared to what was originally expected, moreso reflecting what was initially considered the 'high-end' forecast. This will mean that impacts are likely to be greater, particularly...
KKTV
Avian flu confirmed in Pueblo County
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Health officials are warning citizens to be cautious around birds after avian flu was confirmed in Pueblo County. The city-county health department announced the presence of the virus in a social media post late last week. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a new strain of...
KKTV
Colorado Springs Walmart briefly evacuated for bomb threat
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A bomb scare forced an evacuation at a southwest Colorado Springs Walmart late Sunday afternoon. Police tell 11 News an anonymous caller phoned in the threat to the 8th Street Walmart, immediately prompting management to clear the store and call 911. After a sweep of...
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination
Test results from the restrooms of the Colorado library "exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination" A second Colorado library closed its doors after finding methamphetamine contamination that exceeded the state's thresholds. Earlier this month, a library in Boulder decided to test its bathrooms after a recent spike in people smoking meth in the library's bathrooms, according to a statement from the city. Samples taken in the air ducts of six restrooms were found to have "higher than acceptable" levels of meth residue. RELATED: Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to...
200 gallons of motor oil spills into Monument Creek in Colorado Springs
200 gallons of motor oil spill into Monument Creek in Colorado Springs. Colorado Parks and Wildlife say hazmat crews worked to contain the oil.CPW says it spent hours walking miles up and down the creek looking for fish killed by the oil and any potential impacts on wildlife.Crews say some fish were found alive and well, while some were dead. Samples were taken by crews and consulted water quality experts. CPW says will monitor the spill and cleanup efforts during the investigation.There are no current updates on how the spill happened as the investigation remains ongoing.
State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs are closed after the state suspended their business licenses. Plastered on the door of Canna Meds Wellness Centers’ two locations at 506 N. Chelton Road and 2218 N. Academy Place is a sign with “Notice of Suspension” in red bold letters. It states The post State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Mom of missing Colorado Springs woman pleads for help and support ahead of murder trial
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) In addition to the snow, CDOT says wind can make the night's drive harder. Roads are still expected to be slick through Wednesday, even after things have calmed down. Updated: 10 hours ago. A well-known brewery in the Colorado Springs area is closing. Updated:...
CSPD: Person struck in the head with blunt object
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a person was attacked by an unknown suspect in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to CSPD, on Tuesday around 2 a.m. officers were called to the 2800 block of South Circle Drive near I-25, about an assault in progress. […]
FOX21News.com
CO Springs retired couple ditch car for a couple of recumbent tricycles
In the heart of Colorado Springs, you'll find one traditional bike rider who switched gears and added a third wheel. CO Springs retired couple ditch car for a couple …. In the heart of Colorado Springs, you'll find one traditional bike rider who switched gears and added a third wheel.
KRDO
Woman stabbed in fight near Colorado Springs shopping center
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man has been arrested and a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a fight near a shopping center in Colorado Springs. Police officers were called to the area of 2800 South Academy on reports of a fight involving several people, according to Colorado Springs Police. Police say that during the fight a woman was cut across her face.
KKTV
WATCH: Local brewery holds tribute fundraiser for Club Q in downtown Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring) WATCH: Colorado set to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Watch for a full list of MLK Day events in the Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Denver. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) WATCH- SNAP benefit decrease impacting recipients. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at...
KKTV
Routine warrant execution yields discovery of more than $50K in stolen equipment at Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers stumbled on tens of thousands in stolen items while executing a routine search warrant at a Colorado Springs home late Monday morning. Police had gone to the home in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard hoping to locate identity theft and fraud suspect Adam...
Stately Colorado Springs Home Built in 1901 Listed For Sale
New properties popping up across Colorado at an incredibly rapid rate offer modern appliances and updated architecture, but sometimes a rare vintage gem of a home will appear for sale somewhere in the state. Buyers who purchase these older homes have the unique opportunity to bring a historic piece of real estate back to life.
Our next storm to bring heavy snow and travel impacts to the Front Range
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The next storm system aiming for Colorado, is set to bring better snow chances and travel impacts this week. As this system gets closer, wind and snow will start to pick up over the mountains Monday afternoon and begin to intensify into Tuesday evening. Snow will become heavy at times causing drops […]
Comments / 0