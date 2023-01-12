Read full article on original website
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Alabama Man Found Guilty for Jan. 6 Charges, Had Posted YouTube Video Admitting to Bringing Knife and Claiming ‘Spirit of God’ Wanted Him to Breach Senate
Joshua Matthew Black, a 46-year-old Alabama man, was found guilty on Friday of multiple charges related to his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, with prosecutors aided by incriminatory social media content posted by Black and others. Hundreds of other Jan. 6 rioters were implicated...
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Why Biden Administration’s Efforts to Deport Transgender Immigrant Are Not What They Seem
The Biden administration opposed a transgender immigrant’s claim against deportation Tuesday when it warned the Supreme Court that a ruling in the immigrant’s favor could be “destabilizing” for the federal immigration system. Though the case seems to be a departure from the administration’s usual championing of...
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, According to Poll
A recent survey said Lake would get 36 percent of the vote in a potential race against Sinema for her Senate seat.
SCOTUS Grapples with Limits of Puerto Rico’s Sovereignty in Media Lawsuit with ‘Tremendous Implications’ for U.S. Territory
Puerto Rico’s status as a U.S. territory took center stage Wednesday as the Supreme Court considered whether its congressionally-appointed oversight body is entitled to the same kind of immunity from lawsuits that U.S. states have. The justices heard oral arguments in the ongoing feud between Centro de Periodismo Investigativo...
SCOTUS Leaves New York Concealed Carry Law in Place Pending Appeal on Fate of Gun Bans in ‘Sensitive Locations’
The U.S. Supreme Court left New York’s concealed carry law in place until another court hears a challenge to the statute, which enforces restrictions and bans on guns in Times Square, subways and other “sensitive locations.”. The Empire State’s Attorney General Letitia James (D) applauded the ruling.
The Government Seized an Elderly Minnesota Woman’s Home Over $2,300 in Unpaid Property Taxes, Sold It, and Pocketed the Proceeds. The Supreme Court Just Agreed to Hear Her Case.
An elderly widow whose condo was seized and sold by the county government for unpaid property taxes, with the government pocketing the proceeds from the equity in her property, may finally get relief after the United States Supreme Court agreed to hear her case. In 1999, Geraldine Tyler bought a...
‘They Did Not Stand By’: Proud Boys Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Trial Kicks Off With Opening Statements
After a nearly three-week contentious jury selection process and a flurry of activity involving one of the defendant’s lawyers, jurors in the Proud Boys Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case finally got to hear opening statements. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough was the first to speak to jurors about Enrique...
‘Our Situation Here is Dire’: Radio Dispatches Reveal Police Scrambling as Jan. 6 Rioters Break Into Building
Audio recordings of police officers trying desperately to control the increasingly riotous crowd of Donald Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 show the rapid escalation from what appeared to be a relatively small crowd to a full-fledged mob that had turned violent. Exhibits filed by prosecutors in...
SCOTUS Arguments Over Prosecution of Turkey’s State-Run Bank Invoke Reports That Trump Tried to Interfere with Case
Throughout his administration, former President Donald Trump reportedly pressured federal prosecutors to drop a sanctions-busting case against Turkey’s state-run Halkbank and a related prosecution of a convicted money launderer who spearheaded the scheme. On Tuesday morning, Supreme Court justices grappled over whether that multi-billion dollar case will survive —...
Failed GOP Candidate and ‘Election Denier’ Accused of Firing on Homes of New Mexico Democrats
Police in New Mexico say that a failed Republican political candidate and “election denier” was the “mastermind” behind an alleged plot to shoot the homes of four local lawmakers in December and January, and — when the attacks he paid for weren’t causing enough damage — allegedly carried out at least one of the shootings himself, using an automatic rifle.
‘Everyone Stayed’: Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Right-Hand Woman’ Shares Harrowing Jan. 6 Details at Trial of Man Who Kicked Up His Feet on Office Desk
Angry supporters of former President Donald Trump came alarmingly close to breaking into a “safe room” where some of Nancy Pelosi‘s staff members had sought shelter from the mob that ravaged the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Emily Berret, a top aide to the former House...
Man Tried to Murder Police at Times Square on New Year’s Eve with ‘Machete-Style’ Blade for ‘Jihad,’ Feds Say
As millions gathered around Times Square to watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve, a Maine resident radicalized by a fundamentalist vision of Islam attacked and wounded police with a “machete-style” blade, federal prosecutors said. The accused terrorist, Trevor Thomas Bickford, now faces four charges that...
SCOTUS Appears Poised to Chip Away at Union Rights in Spoiled Cement Case
The Supreme Court waded into a dispute over hardened concrete in cement trucks and “local feelings” Tuesday as they considered when an employer should be able to sue a union for damage caused by a worker strike. The case, captioned Glacier Northwest, Inc. v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters,...
Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Gets Five Months Behind Bars, as Judge Bemoans Sentence Couldn’t Have Been ‘Much Greater’
Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, will be trading his office in the glitzy Trump Tower for a cell in one of the most scandal-beset prisons in the country after pleading guilty to a series of financial crimes in connection with his work for the former president’s real estate empire.
