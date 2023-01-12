ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Alabama Man Found Guilty for Jan. 6 Charges, Had Posted YouTube Video Admitting to Bringing Knife and Claiming ‘Spirit of God’ Wanted Him to Breach Senate

Joshua Matthew Black, a 46-year-old Alabama man, was found guilty on Friday of multiple charges related to his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, with prosecutors aided by incriminatory social media content posted by Black and others. Hundreds of other Jan. 6 rioters were implicated...
ALABAMA STATE
Law & Crime

The Government Seized an Elderly Minnesota Woman’s Home Over $2,300 in Unpaid Property Taxes, Sold It, and Pocketed the Proceeds. The Supreme Court Just Agreed to Hear Her Case.

An elderly widow whose condo was seized and sold by the county government for unpaid property taxes, with the government pocketing the proceeds from the equity in her property, may finally get relief after the United States Supreme Court agreed to hear her case. In 1999, Geraldine Tyler bought a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Arguments Over Prosecution of Turkey’s State-Run Bank Invoke Reports That Trump Tried to Interfere with Case

Throughout his administration, former President Donald Trump reportedly pressured federal prosecutors to drop a sanctions-busting case against Turkey’s state-run Halkbank and a related prosecution of a convicted money launderer who spearheaded the scheme. On Tuesday morning, Supreme Court justices grappled over whether that multi-billion dollar case will survive —...
Law & Crime

Failed GOP Candidate and ‘Election Denier’ Accused of Firing on Homes of New Mexico Democrats

Police in New Mexico say that a failed Republican political candidate and “election denier” was the “mastermind” behind an alleged plot to shoot the homes of four local lawmakers in December and January, and — when the attacks he paid for weren’t causing enough damage — allegedly carried out at least one of the shootings himself, using an automatic rifle.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Law & Crime

Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Gets Five Months Behind Bars, as Judge Bemoans Sentence Couldn’t Have Been ‘Much Greater’

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, will be trading his office in the glitzy Trump Tower for a cell in one of the most scandal-beset prisons in the country after pleading guilty to a series of financial crimes in connection with his work for the former president’s real estate empire.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
