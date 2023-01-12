ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ra7Oi_0kCZjIqR00

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday.

State police say after a 48-hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, of Hanover Township, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning.

Police search for missing pregnant woman out of Wilkes-Barre

The two brothers were reported missing on Monday around 8:30 p.m. after not being heard from for a few days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5Hmp_0kCZjIqR00

On Tuesday, state police were seen searching in a wooded area between Lake Silkworth and Pikes Creek Reservoir when Daniel’s vehicle was found abandoned around 11:00 p.m.

Troopers searched the area extensively Wednesday and were unable to locate the brother. Until Thursday morning with assistance from multiple nearby units the two men were found in the water with fishing poles.

PSP is continuing to investigate the cause of death of the two brothers pending an autopsy report from the Luzerne County coroner.

You can watch the full presser from the PA state police on the investigation in the video below.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 17

Samanda
5d ago

Very strange but perhaps they were fishing and one fell in the water and quickly found himself in trouble and the other one jumps in to try and save him only to also quickly become hyperthermic and die also. With cold temperatures it wouldn't take long. It's really sad. My thoughts are with their loved ones during this truly heartbreaking time. May they both rip.

Reply(2)
15
Sheenalouise
4d ago

RIP guys. Prayers for the family and friends. Hopefully this was just accidental and not foul play. 🙏

Reply
5
Related
Daily Voice

Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police

Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

2 men die after Interstate 80 crash in Monroe County

Two drivers died Monday after being ejected during a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 68-year-old man from Carbon County and 31-year-old man from Montour County were pronounced dead at the crash scene on I-80 West, near mile marker 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, troopers said.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fentanyl, oxycontin found during police search in Mahanoy City

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After investigating a Schuylkill County man, Pennsylvania State Police and the district attorney say they served a search warrant that turned up opiates and other drugs. According to police, they searched 57-year-old Francis Merva on January 11th at his home on West Spruce Street in Mahanoy City. During the […]
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man found dead near train tracks in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. - A man was found dead in Palmerton, Carbon County. The county coroner said his office was called Monday afternoon to the area of Second Street and Delaware Avenue. A body was found in the area near the train tracks. The coroner did not comment further on who...
PALMERTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Train, SUV collide in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A driver was taken to the hospital after a collision with a train in Luzerne County. It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at a railroad crossing near the intersection of Hazle Street and S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. Emergency responders took the woman to the hospital...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

More details released on deadly Monroe County fire

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have released more details on a Monroe County house fire where one man was found dead inside the home. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, crews were dispatched to a home in the 9100 block of Wilson Court Saturday night for a fire with possible entrapment. […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$10K fishing boat snagged from Bradford County home

WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding a Bradford County home burglary where over $12,000 worth of items were reported stolen. According to PSP Towanda, troopers responded to a home on Battle Creek Road in Windham Township for a report of a burglary that occurred between midnight on […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews fight rowhouse fire in Washington Twp., Lehigh County

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Crews say a busted water main is making fighting a fire very difficult in Lehigh County Tuesday. The fire broke out at an old row house along Welshtown Road in Washington Township. The call went out to companies to bring tankers full of water to the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Inmate found dead inside cell at SCI Dallas

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced an inmate at SCI Dallas was found dead in his cell as authorities investigate. According to prison officials, Matthew Boyer, 37, was found unresponsive in his cell at 6:52 p.m. on January 13. Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures. Boyer was pronounced deceased […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 dead after crash on I-80 in Poconos

TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m., said county dispatchers. The two vehicles were heading west on I-80 in Tunkhannock Township at a high rate of speed when...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
WBRE

Over $700 stolen in Walmart theft, two charged

KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two men are being charged in a Walmart theft where over $700 worth of items were stolen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 12 around 5:50 p.m., troopers responded to a reported theft at a Walmart in Union County. Police say two men, ages 45 […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pike County man accused of injuring troopers during traffic stop

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say a Pike County man tried to attack them after refusing to pull over for a traffic stop. Pennsylvania State Police say Sunday, around 1:35 a.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, Keith Kunecz, 32, of Milford, refused to pull over resulting in many vehicle violations […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of intimidating witness

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say was found intimidating a person to keep her from testifying in a court case. According to Pennsylvania State Police, between November and December 2022, David Frantz 59, of Kunkletown, intimidated a 48-year-old woman, not to testify on behalf of the Commonwealth in […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Coroner called to scene of Monroe County house fire

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene of a residential fire Saturday night. The Monroe County Communications Center told Eyewitness News several fire companies were called to a residential fire in the 9100 block of Wilson Court at 10:26 p.m. Saturday night. During the course […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two brothers accused of aggravated assault in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two brothers have been charged with aggravated assault after a brutal attack left one man in critical condition. According to an affidavit from the Scranton Police Department, on Friday, January 13, around 12:45 a.m., officers arrived at the Thirsty Elephant, a bar located at 932 Wyoming Avenue, in Scranton, for […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Three victims forced out of a car during robbery

JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man after he allegedly forced people out of their car and robbed them of multiple items. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 14 around 3:00 a.m., troopers responded to a car robbery on State Route 42 in Lycoming County. Police say a […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Community growing concerned after shooting at Regal Cinema

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturdays shooting at a movie theatre in Hazleton marks the second shooting in that area since December. The shooting follows the December 2 shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart in Hazle Township. Luzerne County residents expressed their fears of how increasingly dangerous the public spaces within the community are […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy