Denver, CO

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady's Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs' 29. Godwin lost a...
TAMPA, FL
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
The Hustle Sports News

Richard Sherman’s Harsh Words about the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings offseason began Sunday night — when most Vikings fans firmly believed the process would start next weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Year 1 of the O’Connell Era Had a Painful Reality

The numbers, pundits, theories, and efficiency metrics were correct: the 2022 Minnesota Vikings were an average team disguised — somehow
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Playoff Run Comes to an Abrupt End

The Minnesota Vikings hosted their first playoff game since the Minneapolis Miracle, but this day would end in no miracle.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

The 2022 Vikings Season Ends with Defensive Collapse

The 2022 season ends the only way possible for the Vikings. Anyone who has watched this team play football all
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hustle Sports News

Vikings Podcast: Disappointing Ending

Well, that went poorly. To be fair, the purple optimism was mixed with a thorough dose of gold skepticism, but
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
