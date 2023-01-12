2023 NBA 2K League draft set for Jan. 26

The NBA 2K League’s 2023 draft will take place on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

The event will be live-streamed from New York City, airing on the league’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Hawks Talon GC has the No. 1 pick in the three-round draft, followed by Nets GC and Lakers Gaming.

The league’s 25 teams, including expansion club NBL Oz Gaming of Australia, have a combined total of 47 roster slots to fill during the draft.

“A pinnacle moment every offseason and a marquee event for 2K and basketball fans alike, we are thrilled to bring the NBA 2K League Draft back live to New York City for the first time since 2020,” NBA 2K League president Brendan Donohue said in a news release.

“We started with over 100,000 tryouts across 3v3 and 5v5 competitions, players all aspiring to be drafted by one of our 25 teams. On Draft night, we will introduce you to this draft class and their amazing stories, welcome our newest franchise from Australia — NBL Oz Gaming — and we will watch our reigning 3v3 champions Pistons GT and 5v5 champions Bucks Gaming take first steps in their title defenses.”

Top draft prospects include Amber “IiCraftI” Anderson, Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd, Meason “xMilo” Camille, Hamdi “NotEliteShooter” Deria, Ryan “Spam” Harris, Donovan “SELDUM T5” Mass and Tariq “Greens” Reed.

–Field Level Media

