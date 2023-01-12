Chicago Blackhawks place Patrick Kane on injured reserve

The Chicago Blackhawks placed star Patrick Kane on injured reserve Thursday and activated fellow forward MacKenzie Entwistle from IR.

The move involving Kane is retroactive to Jan. 3. Coach Luke Richardson said Kane, who is nursing a lower-body injury, is expected to return to the ice for Saturday’s game against the visiting Seattle Kraken.

Kane sustained the injury on a hit from San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov on New Year’s Day. He played in a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 3 before sitting out the last two games.

Kane, 34, has a team-leading total in assists (20) to go along with seven goals and 27 points in 37 games this season.

A former Hart Trophy recipient and three-time Stanley Cup champion, Kane has recorded 1,207 points (437 goals, 770 assists) in 1,144 career games since being selected by the Blackhawks with the top overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft.

Entwistle, 23, has missed the last six games with a wrist injury.

He has five points (two goals, three assists) in 33 games this season.

–Field Level Media

