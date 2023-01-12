Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinmagazine.com
Seven Factors Bitcoin Investors Should Watch In 2023
The below is an excerpt from a recent year-ahead report written by the Bitcoin Magazine PRO analysts. Download the entire report here. Bitcoin Magazine PRO sees incredibly strong fundamentals in the Bitcoin network and we are laser-focused on its market dynamic in the context of macroeconomic trends. Bitcoin aims to become the world reserve currency, an investment opportunity that cannot be understated.
bitcoinmagazine.com
To Becomes Bitcoin’s Go-To Platform, Nostr Will Have To Solve Its Key Management Issues
This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. I suggest, before reading this, that you read the prior article I wrote explaining what Nostr is and how it works at a high level. You should then have a good idea of the core design of the system at that point, so now let's take a look at likely problems that are going to occur as it grows in adoption. With the platform becoming a popular one for the Bitcoin community, these problems are ones to be aware of.
bitcoinmagazine.com
With Confident Ignorance Of Bitcoin, So-Called ‘Experts’ Sacrifice Their Credibility
This is an opinion editorial by Mickey Koss, a West Point graduate with a degree in economics. He spent four years in the infantry before transitioning to the Finance Corps. Barely a week into 2023, and I’ve seen Anthony “Pomp” Pompliano debate Michael Shellenberger and Joe Rogan interview Peter Zeihan. While these media impressions may seem unrelated, a common thread is sewn between the two: experts in different fields confidently professing uninformed opinions on Bitcoin.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Is The Solution To The World’s Economic Inequality Problem
This is an opinion editorial by Haider Rafique, the global chief marketing officer for cryptocurrency exchange OKX. As we reflect back on a wild and woeful year in the markets, it is easy to overlook the fact that we are living through the next great technological revolution. Anyone doubting this need only take ChatGPT for a spin and imagine how artificial intelligence will change society in the years to come. Market cycles come and go, but the innovations being built today bring lasting potential for revolutionizing how we go about our lives in the future.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Price Reaches $21,000, Shorts Demolished In Biggest Squeeze Since 2021
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine PRO, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Net Liquidity And Moving Averages. One of the most useful models...
Comments / 0