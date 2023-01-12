ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Daily 4’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Midday Daily 4” game were:

9-0-5-1

(nine, zero, five, one)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

