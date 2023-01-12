ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 2

Guest
5d ago

The only reason for any cities towns to be impacted by inflation is the governor. He’s responsible for the fossil fuel, tax and all of the other taxes.

Reply(1)
2
Related
moneytalksnews.com

10 Best Cities for Millennials Looking to Relocate Post-Pandemic

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Point2. Around 72 million millennials (those born between 1981 and 1996) live in the U.S. today. Representing a large percentage of the country’s demographic, they significantly influence culture, politics and the economy. Keen to track the preferences of this generation, CommercialCafe has...
AUSTIN, TX
News Talk KIT

Do You Agree With This List of Washington’s Favorite Things?

I know you've seen those articles floating around the internet. Heck, I'd almost guarantee that you've lost the battle with your curiosity and have taken the plunge at least once. You know the ones; The Most Popular Underwear Brand in Every State. I Google'd that just to make sure it wasn't a real thing because you never know anymore with the internet.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Do You Know How to Pronounce These Awesome West Coast City Names?

City names are frequently mispronounced. Surprisingly, those who are new to or unfamiliar with a city are not always the ones mispronouncing the names. There often is a correct way of pronouncing a city name, and a different but more popular way of pronouncing it. Locals sometimes develop an accepted pronunciation over time, and it sticks. So, an outsider might have it 'right' and still be wrong.
OREGON STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Largest dam removal in history set to take place later this year

After nearly five decades of advocacy, four dams are about to be demolished to help salmon, but they’re not the dams we’re usually talking about. These dams are on the Klamath River in Oregon and California. The restoration project will help re-establish salmon habitat, improve water quality and...
OREGON STATE
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
WWEEK

Reporters Gaze Into an Atmospheric River From Above

If Californians seem less inclined of late to move to Oregon, maybe Oregon’s weather can visit California. For the past three weeks, much of the Golden State has been pounded by torrential rains, which have triggered devastating floods and storm damage blamed for the deaths of at least 19 people. The cause of the deluge: an “atmospheric river” flowing in from the Pacific Ocean.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy