SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
03-12-17-42-45, Lucky Ball: 6
(three, twelve, seventeen, forty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000
Palmetto Cash 5
02-03-07-11-32, Power-Up: 3
(two, three, seven, eleven, thirty-two; Power, Up: three)
Pick 3 Evening
2-3-8, FB: 4
(two, three, eight; FB: four)
Pick 3 Midday
9-1-9, FB: 5
(nine, one, nine; FB: five)
Pick 4 Evening
1-5-2-4, FB: 4
(one, five, two, four; FB: four)
Pick 4 Midday
3-3-8-1, FB: 5
(three, three, eight, one; FB: five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000
