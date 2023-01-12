ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SC Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

03-12-17-42-45, Lucky Ball: 6

(three, twelve, seventeen, forty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000

Palmetto Cash 5

02-03-07-11-32, Power-Up: 3

(two, three, seven, eleven, thirty-two; Power, Up: three)

Pick 3 Evening

2-3-8, FB: 4

(two, three, eight; FB: four)

Pick 3 Midday

9-1-9, FB: 5

(nine, one, nine; FB: five)

Pick 4 Evening

1-5-2-4, FB: 4

(one, five, two, four; FB: four)

Pick 4 Midday

3-3-8-1, FB: 5

(three, three, eight, one; FB: five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina utility said an electricity substation was damaged by gunfire early Tuesday but that it caused no power outages. The damage comes after a gunfire attack on multiple substations in Moore County knocked out power to more than 45,000 customers for several days in early December. There have been no arrests in those shootings.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

Parole denied for 90% of Alabama inmates, a new low

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Seventy-one year-old Leola Harris is confined to a wheelchair, must undergo dialysis three times a week and is in end-stage renal failure, her attorney said. After serving 19 years of a 35-year murder sentence, the frail woman is not a threat to anyone and should be released to a nursing home to live out her final days, he argued.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Funk’s 20 lead Utah State past UNLV 75-71

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Taylor Funk had 20 points in Utah State’s 75-71 victory against UNLV on Tuesday night. Funk added six rebounds and five assists for the Aggies (15-4, 4-2 Mountain West Conference). Steven Ashworth scored 14 points while going 5 of 14 (3 for 10 from distance), and added five rebounds and nine assists. Trevin Dorius recorded 10 points.
LOGAN, UT
The Associated Press

Man’s death after arrest draws protest near police station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — People protested outside a Memphis police station over a man’s death after a confrontation with police officers during a traffic stop. Family, friends and supporters of Tyre D. Nichols released balloons Saturday to honor the life of the 29-year-old Memphis man and protested outside a police station near the site of the Jan. 7 traffic stop.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy