Our Defense contractors are warning they can't keep up with what Biden promised, in 6 months they will be deciding weaponry for US or Ukraine. Who do you think Biden will stand by?
If it's too fluid to call, that means the front lines keep shifting back and forth, as attacks and counterattacks change the dynamics of the Soledad battlefield. It's a salt mine town, consider the geography. As far as killed the 500 defenders, that's an old Wagner trick used in Syria designed to cause fear, it's propaganda. Look, the Wagner Group are not Supermen. They're just another mercenary group, guns for hire. Recall the Battle of Kasham, they reported a couple of vehicles destroyed with 13 or 14 casualties. American aerial combat footage showed at least 300 casualties and an entire tank squadron destroyed (only 1 scout vehicle and 1 tank left intact). They went in guns blazing but never got close enough to see a single Yankee boot on the ground. They bleed. They also have a lot of freed convicts fighting for them, which means discipline is probably their biggest problem. They're running a meat grinder operation and using prisoners as the meat.
I recall the special airborne troops that originally led the charge that was supposed to capture Kieve 11 months ago. As I recall, that didn't turn out to well, they got cut to pieces.
