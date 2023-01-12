Peru police officer burned to death in patrol car as casualties from violent post-election protests reaches 47

Read full article on original website
Husband of fallen officer says wife died in unsuccessful attempt to rescue daughter in house fire
A New Jersey woman died in a house fire as she was attempting to save her young daughter. The woman and her six-year-old both died from their injuries.
Texas mother of 5 killed while defending daughter who ‘was being bullied’ by kids from school: report
Ashley Lopez, a mother from San Antonio, Texas, died after being struck by a car while defending her daughter from bullies that showed up at her home, reports say.
Ana Walshe's mother-in-law reportedly spotted outside missing mom's Massachusetts home
A woman who appeared to be Diana Walshe, the mother-in-law to missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, was spotted outside the missing woman's home and in her red VW car.
Videos Show Deadly Fight Between Workers at Metal Plant
Several dozen workers were arrested in the aftermath, Indonesian authorities said.
BBC
Two arrested in case of Indians who froze to death at US-Canada border
Police in India have arrested two men in connection with the deaths of four people near the US-Canada border in January 2022. The bodies, including that of a three-year-old child, were found lying together frozen in a field in Canada's Manitoba, 12m away from the US border. Authorities in Gujarat...
Inside Jamaican tourist hotspot plagued by heavily armed gangs where Brit trainer was gunned down in ‘ordered hit’
BEFORE the fatal shooting of Brit Sean Patterson this week a violent war between heavily armed gangs and cops has plagued the idyllic Jamaican town of St James. The 33-year-old personal trainer's death is the first in the Montego Bay parish this year after the town was dubbed Jamaica's murder capital in 2022.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Simo Häyhä, the deadliest sniper in human history, with over 500 kills in 98 days
Photo byFinnish Military Archives via Wikimedia Commons. Simo Häyhä was a Finnish military sniper during WW2, and it is said that he has the most kills in human history at over 500 confirmed kills. It gave him the title of the deadliest sniper in history and the nickname of White Death.
Six journalists arrested after TV cameras filmed South Sudan president ‘wetting himself during national anthem’
SIX journalists have been arrested after footage appeared to show the South Sudan president wetting himself. A dark stain was seen spreading down President Salva Kiir's trousers with a wet patch forming on the floor as he stood for the national anthem at an event last month. The 71-year-old leader...
Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls
Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. In 2020, prosecutors opened an investigation into the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Nukak girl by eight Colombian soldiers in Guaviare.
Taliban wants 'to remove all the women and girls from society', warns Afghan educator
Afghan educator Yalda Kohi tells Sara Sidner how she is feeling as the Taliban suspends university education for female students.
Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths
Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
BBC
Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments
In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
Washington Examiner
Iran punishes Belgian with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for alleged espionage
Iran is punishing a Belgian national with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for espionage charges, according to state media. Olivier Vandecasteele, a 41-year-old former Belgian aid worker who has been imprisoned since last February, received the sentence along with a $1 million fine for charges pertaining to the espionage accusations, per Al Jazeera. The verdict can be appealed.
Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly killed woman 'because she wouldn't talk to him,' mom says
The mother of the victim in a fatal shooting allegedly involving former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man broke her silence on social media.
See moment Ukrainian soldiers received order to open fire on Russian forces
CNN's Ben Wedeman speaks with residents in Bahkmut, Ukraine, about some of the hardships they are facing amid constant Russian shelling.
Arizona woman charged with 43 counts of animal cruelty: police
A 77-year-old Arizona woman faces 43 counts of animal cruelty after the Mohave County Sheriff's office found her homes contained several emaciated dogs.
The National Archives 'lied through its teeth' about Obama era classified documents: Mark Levin
Fox News host Mark Levin slammed the National Archives and other U.S. agencies for handling Biden's classified document stash like an 'administrative matter.'
One of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers caught, Interpol says
Cairo — An Eritrean national described as one of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced on Thursday. The suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.
