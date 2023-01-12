NJ Lottery
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash4Life
13-16-19-43-44, Cash Ball: 3
(thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, forty-three, forty-four; Cash Ball: three)
Double Play
07-10-12-42-43-46
(seven, ten, twelve, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six)
Pick 6 Lotto
04-06-11-22-26-33
(four, six, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $3,700,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000
Pick 3
2-1-9, Fireball: 1
(two, one, nine; Fireball: one)
Pick 4
4-1-2-6, Fireball: 1
(four, one, two, six; Fireball: one)
Cash 5
11-19-21-24-42, Xtra: 2
(eleven, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, forty-two; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $205,000
Midday Pick 3
6-6-2, Fireball: 5
(six, six, two; Fireball: five)
Midday Pick 4
9-3-2-2, Fireball: 5
(nine, three, two, two; Fireball: five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000
