Minneapolis, MN

Power 96

Defensive Coordinator Options for the Vikings

The Vikings' season ended Sunday with a 31-24 loss at home to the New York Giants in the wildcard round of the playoffs. The Giants moved the ball at will against the Minnesota defense but that isn't unusual because the Vikings have the 31st ranked defense out of 32 teams in the NFL. Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell is under fire and the Vikings could move on from Donatell this offseason.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Kenyon-Wanamingo Boys Basketball Among Class 1A Top Ten

The latest Minnesota Basketball News high school rankings list Kenyon-Wanamingo at Class 1A #7 after their win last week over two-time defending state champion Hayfield. The Vikings dropped from 4th to 8th with the loss. The Knights alsolost at home to Southland and in the Castle to state ranked Goodhue before the rankings.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

One Fan Says What Every Other Minnesota Vikings Fan is Saying or Thinking

We didn't get a repeat of our Christmas Eve Vikings vs. Giants game as we had hoped. It's one and done. Done, unfortunately we are. I've been a Vikings fan my whole life and I still love our boys and always will. Honestly, this season went way better than I had ever imagined and even though it took years off my life, it was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every second of it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Crazy for Legos? Convention Coming to Minnesota this Spring

If you were a Lego fanatic when you were a kid, or maybe you have kids now that just love Legos; this is an event that you will probably want to attend. As kids, Legos were a big thing. And throughout the years they have become even bigger with much more elaborate things that you can build. I kind of like the fact that they come as kits now. Kind of like a puzzle. Look at the picture and build what you see. Or, use your imagination and build what ever you want and totally use your own creativity.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota’s Snow and Cold Index for the Winter, So far

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Now that we are about halfway through the season how is this winter shaping up compared to winters past?. The Minnesota Climatology Office says their Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index is up to 80 points so far this season (16 points for cold and 64 points for snow).
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota Students Recognized Nationally For Caring About Their Classmates

Much to my surprise when I turned on the television this morning I found CBS' Sunday Morning program profiling a 5th-grade class from a Minnesota elementary school that took matters into their own hands to make sure ALL kids were able to enjoy recess, no matter their physical abilities. I gotta admit, you might need a tissue when you watch the segment.
HOPKINS, MN
Power 96

Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Power 96

[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge

A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Watch: Harrowing Footage Of Car Falling Off Highway Bridge In Minnesota

A traffic camera caught a car careening off an overpass bridge in Bloomington, Minnesota on I-494 over I-35W during some slick conditions on the road. For sure the older I get I have become way more cautious when I am driving especially in the winter. Black Ice is a real thing and with the weather, we have had so far this winter every day is a gamble on whether it is going to snow or freezing rain or both.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Power 96

Twin Cities’ First All Vegan Bar And Grill is Now Open!

As we say hello to 2023, we also say hello to a new and long-awaited opening of Francis! The home of the delicious and killer plant-based burgers in the Twin Cities. If you haven’t heard yet, Francis Burger Joint has now officially soft-launched its first permanent location in Northeast Minneapolis (2422 Central Ave. NE) and has become the first 100% plant-based menu-filled Bar & Grill.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Police in Twin Cities Respond to Pair of Armed Bank Robberies

Apple Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in two southern Twin Cities suburbs responded to two bank robberies at gunpoint Thursday morning. A news release from the Apple Valley Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Huntington Bank branch on the report of a robbery around 10 a.m. Thursday. Officers learned the suspect entered the branch, produced a handgun and demanded the clerk give him money from the safe.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Power 96

Power 96

