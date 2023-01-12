ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

9-1-9, FB: 5

(nine, one, nine; FB: five)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kicker 102.5

Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game

An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
ARKANSAS STATE
abccolumbia.com

Friday’s Mega Millions $1.35 Billion drawing winning numbers

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Many of you were given another chance have another chance to become a billionaire in tonight’s mega millions jackpot drawing!. The amount of the jackpot now sits at $1.35 billion dollars. with a cash option of $707 million dollars. The South Carolina Education Lottery...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

$50K winning lottery ticket sold in Mount Pleasant

 MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A lucky lottery player in the Mount Pleasant area has won $50,000 on a Powerball ticket, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold at the Publix Super Market on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard for the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 14. The winning numbers are: 24 – 26 […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
News19 WLTX

'I love me, too': SC woman takes home big Powerball win on old ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she's still pinching herself to make sure her lottery win isn't a dream. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she actually won with an older Powerball ticket while buying a new one. The winner said she had gone to the Speedway convenience store at 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville and asked the clerk to check the ticket for her.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

“I’m still pinching myself,” Upstate woman wins big after checking old lottery ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery Officials announced that an Upstate woman recently won $200,000 through a Powerball drawing. The woman said she was buying another Powerball ticket at a Speedway on Poinsett Highway in Greenville when she asked the clerk to check one of her old ones. The clerk told her she would have to go to Columbia to get her winnings, but she didn’t realize until later how large the prize was.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Associated Press

Funk’s 20 lead Utah State past UNLV 75-71

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Taylor Funk had 20 points in Utah State’s 75-71 victory against UNLV on Tuesday night. Funk added six rebounds and five assists for the Aggies (15-4, 4-2 Mountain West Conference). Steven Ashworth scored 14 points while going 5 of 14 (3 for 10 from distance), and added five rebounds and nine assists. Trevin Dorius recorded 10 points.
LOGAN, UT
The Associated Press

Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina utility said an electricity substation was damaged by gunfire early Tuesday but that it caused no power outages. The damage comes after a gunfire attack on multiple substations in Moore County knocked out power to more than 45,000 customers for several days in early December. There have been no arrests in those shootings.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Center of South Carolina Last Night

Last night at around 11:03pm, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake struck the heart of South Carolina, just east of Columbia. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 33.942°N 80.791°W and a depth of 6 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte region over...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
620K+
Post
660M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy