MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Fantasy 5 Double Play
03-17-26-30-34
(three, seventeen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-four)
Lucky For Life
03-12-17-42-45, Lucky Ball: 6
(three, twelve, seventeen, forty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: six)
Poker Lotto
2C-8C-2D-7H-4S
(2C, 8C, 2D, 7H, 4S)
Midday Daily 3
4-8-6
(four, eight, six)
Midday Daily 4
9-0-5-1
(nine, zero, five, one)
Daily 3
5-4-0
(five, four, zero)
Daily 4
9-1-3-2
(nine, one, three, two)
Fantasy 5
01-03-06-20-24
(one, three, six, twenty, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
10-12-14-18-21-27-31-34-38-41-43-46-47-48-54-55-56-58-63-68-70-73
(ten, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy, seventy-three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000
