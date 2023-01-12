ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
NBC Connecticut

Biden Is ‘Fully Cooperating' With DOJ Probe of His Handling of Classified Documents, White House Says

"It's important to really understand the distinction here: President Biden is committed to doing the responsible thing and acting appropriately," White House counsel's office spokesman Ian Sams said on a call with reporters. Last week the White House disclosed that classified government documents from the Obama administration were found in...
NBC Connecticut

White House Says No Visitors Logs for Biden's Home in Delaware

The White House and U.S. Secret Service said Monday they do not maintain visitor logs for President Joe Biden’s personal home in Wilmington, Delaware, a day after a top House Republican called for their release. “Like every President across decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” White...
