Bronx, NY

Man accused of dumping body of ‘Green Book’ actor Frank Vallelonga a no-show for court

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BjYrs_0kCZfh9000

THE BRONX (PIX11) —  A man accused of dumping the body of “Green Book” actor Frank Vallelonga in the Bronx failed to show up for a court appearance on Wednesday, authorities said.

Steven Smith had been granted supervised release after his arrest on Nov. 30, a spokesperson for District Attorney Darcel Clark said. After he skipped Wednesday’s appearance, another court date was scheduled for Friday. If Smith fails to show, a warrant will be issued for his arrest, a spokesperson for the state court system said.

Vallelonga’s body was found on the ground on Oak Point Avenue in November, according to the NYPD. He did not have any obvious signs of trauma to his body.

At the time, police said Vallelonga may have died from an overdose. The Medical Examiner’s Office was determining his official cause of death. A spokesperson said a final determination had not been made as of Thursday.

Smith allegedly dumped Vallelonga’s body from a car, an NYPD spokeswoman said. He was arrested on charges of concealment of a human corpse.

“That dude was dead already,” Smith said, according to the criminal complaint.

Smith said he had nothing to do with Vallelonga’s death. He said he didn’t know the victim.

Comments / 4

A’shadeeyah
5d ago

If he didn’t know the victim why was he in his car🚘 What he should’ve did (providing he didn’t kill him) was take him to the emergency room and see if he could’ve been revived if it was merely an overdose🏥

Reply
2
 

