Warren County, VA

theriver953.com

Frederick Co. is awarded over $7 million in development funds

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a total of $90 million has been added to the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program. The two components of the program include assessing a site’s level of development and to further develop a pool of potential sites across the Commonwealth. Of the $90 million Frederick...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Front Royal Officer announces candidacy for Sheriff

Front Royal Police Department Operations Commander Captain Crystal Cline has officially announced her candidacy for Warren County Sheriff. Cline will seek the Republican nomination for the position and will hold a kickoff fundraiser at the Front Royal Fire Hall on Commerce Avenue from 6 to 11 p.m. Cline has served...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
cardinalnews.org

‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

News Maker John Hudson on Berryville’s 225 anniversary

We spoke with the Co-Chairperson of the Berryville Celebrates 225 Committee John Hudson in our latest news makers. News makers are sponsored by Warren County Together We are Community. John tells us how well the kickoff went and what was included. He also tells us that all the activities for...
BERRYVILLE, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Lego Discovery Center to Open This Summer in Springfield

The 32,000-square foot indoor LEGO® Discovery Center is set to open at Springfield Town Center this summer, according to the shopping center. The attraction has been co-created by Merlin Entertainment and the LEGO Group and will be accessible on one level right off the main entrance to the property in Grand Court. This is the very first location in Greater Washington.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
WTOP

$500M Tysons senior-living condo project tops out

One of the priciest high-rise projects in Tysons, Virginia, has “topped out,” with developers completing the final concrete pour of the roof. The Mather, scheduled to open in 2024, will be a luxury senior-living condo community in two buildings. Phase one includes 179 condo units, and phase two will have 114 units. The $500 million project, at 7929 Westpark Drive, is being co-developed by nonprofit senior community developer Mather and Westminster Capital.
TYSONS, VA
luxury-houses.net

Authentic Williamsburg Style Home in Idyllic Setting Lists for $2.975M in Great Falls, VA

The Home in Great Falls is an unique and beautiful home with exceptional custom millwork and craftmanship, now available for sale. This home located at 111 Commonage Dr, Great Falls, Virginia; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,234 square feet of living spaces. Call Dianne Van Volkenburg – Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. – (Phone: 703-757-3222) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Great Falls.
GREAT FALLS, VA
The Roanoke Star

The Alumni Rebellion Spreads to JMU

By James A. Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion. Published here by permission.  A group of James Madison University alumni has organized a new group, the Madison Cabinet for Free Speech and Accountability, to promote “freedom of  expression, intellectual diversity, and academic freedom on campus.” The JMU group marks the fourth university in Virginia […]
HARRISONBURG, VA
Washington Examiner

Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students

Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
VIRGINIA STATE
theburn.com

New in NoVa: KPOT entering Northern Virginia market

A new Korean BBQ and hot pot restaurant chain is making its first moves into the greater Northern Virginia market. It’s called KPOT and they are working on initial locations in Falls Church and Woodbridge. KPOT blends two popular trends in Asian cuisine at the moment — the Korean...
WOODBRIDGE, VA

