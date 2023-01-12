Read full article on original website
theriver953.com
Frederick Co. is awarded over $7 million in development funds
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a total of $90 million has been added to the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program. The two components of the program include assessing a site’s level of development and to further develop a pool of potential sites across the Commonwealth. Of the $90 million Frederick...
theriver953.com
Front Royal Officer announces candidacy for Sheriff
Front Royal Police Department Operations Commander Captain Crystal Cline has officially announced her candidacy for Warren County Sheriff. Cline will seek the Republican nomination for the position and will hold a kickoff fundraiser at the Front Royal Fire Hall on Commerce Avenue from 6 to 11 p.m. Cline has served...
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
WTOP
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County, Virginia has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In...
WSET
Va. state lawmakers propose bill banning data centers near historic landmarks
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — In the latest chapter of a fierce battle over possible new data centers in Prince William County, state lawmakers are stepping in with a bill that could have an impact on a major project if passed into law. Back in November, the Prince William County...
Washington Examiner
Youngkin rips Fairfax schools for merit scandal, warns of 'human rights violation'
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) has reiterated his criticisms of Fairfax County Public Schools, calling the withholding of National Merit awards from Virginia students a possible "human rights violation." "This overarching effort for equal outcomes is hurting Virginia's children and their future," Youngkin said in a statement to the Washington Examiner....
theriver953.com
News Maker John Hudson on Berryville’s 225 anniversary
We spoke with the Co-Chairperson of the Berryville Celebrates 225 Committee John Hudson in our latest news makers. News makers are sponsored by Warren County Together We are Community. John tells us how well the kickoff went and what was included. He also tells us that all the activities for...
WJLA
'Maniacal focus on equal outcomes': Youngkin blasts FCPS for paying $450K for equity coach
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Seven high schools in Fairfax County have now admitted they didn’t tell students of their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. The high schools include Annandale High School, West Potomac High School, John R. Lewis High...
Loudoun public defender questions impact of change to prosecuting misdemeanor cases
LEESBURG, Va. — The top prosecutor of Loudoun County may want to shift away from handling some misdemeanor cases, but there are still questions of what the potential impact might look like. Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj sent a memorandum to judges in late December that signaled a...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County considers updating its cut-through traffic mitigation program
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - There are certain residential roads drivers aren’t allowed to turn on during rush hour in Fairfax County. The goal is to mitigate traffic during morning and evening commute times. However, now there is a new proposal that would allow an exception to the rule so...
Virginia school district under investigation for alleged violation of human rights act
Multiple schools in Fairfax County, Virginia, are under investigation after allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before many students submitted college applications.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. considers resident exemptions from ‘cut-through’ traffic mitigation
Fairfax County, Virginia, is considering updating its cut-through traffic mitigation program so residents can drive into their own neighborhoods during rush hour. The county program was originally created to try to stop drivers from clogging up residential streets during morning and evening commute times. There are three neighborhoods where the...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Lego Discovery Center to Open This Summer in Springfield
The 32,000-square foot indoor LEGO® Discovery Center is set to open at Springfield Town Center this summer, according to the shopping center. The attraction has been co-created by Merlin Entertainment and the LEGO Group and will be accessible on one level right off the main entrance to the property in Grand Court. This is the very first location in Greater Washington.
WTOP
$500M Tysons senior-living condo project tops out
One of the priciest high-rise projects in Tysons, Virginia, has “topped out,” with developers completing the final concrete pour of the roof. The Mather, scheduled to open in 2024, will be a luxury senior-living condo community in two buildings. Phase one includes 179 condo units, and phase two will have 114 units. The $500 million project, at 7929 Westpark Drive, is being co-developed by nonprofit senior community developer Mather and Westminster Capital.
luxury-houses.net
Authentic Williamsburg Style Home in Idyllic Setting Lists for $2.975M in Great Falls, VA
The Home in Great Falls is an unique and beautiful home with exceptional custom millwork and craftmanship, now available for sale. This home located at 111 Commonage Dr, Great Falls, Virginia; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,234 square feet of living spaces. Call Dianne Van Volkenburg – Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. – (Phone: 703-757-3222) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Great Falls.
The Alumni Rebellion Spreads to JMU
By James A. Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion. Published here by permission. A group of James Madison University alumni has organized a new group, the Madison Cabinet for Free Speech and Accountability, to promote “freedom of expression, intellectual diversity, and academic freedom on campus.” The JMU group marks the fourth university in Virginia […]
Washington Examiner
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students
Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
theburn.com
New in NoVa: KPOT entering Northern Virginia market
A new Korean BBQ and hot pot restaurant chain is making its first moves into the greater Northern Virginia market. It’s called KPOT and they are working on initial locations in Falls Church and Woodbridge. KPOT blends two popular trends in Asian cuisine at the moment — the Korean...
