Peninsula Pulse Jan 13-20, 2023
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for the E-Cycle Wisconsin Electronics Collection Grant for entities that will host an electronics collection site or event in 2023 or early 2024. The DNR will give priority to projects in Florence, Forest, Iron and Marquette counties because they do not have a registered permanent […]
Obituary: Priscilla “Poo” G. Calkins
Priscilla Gilbert Calkins, “Poo”, to all who knew her, 75, of Ephraim, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 12, 2023. She was born June 6, 1947 in Neenah, the daughter of Nicholas Tisch Gilbert and Nancy Ruth (Waite) Gilbert. Poo grew up in Neenah and attended First Presbyterian Church and Neenah High School. She graduated from Downer High School in Milwaukee. Poo went on to study ceramics at Stephens College in Columbia, MO for two years.
Monfils Records Two Firsts at Redwing Invite
Door County United (DCU) boys swimmer Jack Monfils won two individual events at Saturday’s seven-team Redwing Invitational hosted by Sheboygan South High School. Monfils placed first in the 200-yard individual medley in a season-best time of 2 minutes, 9.33 seconds, and also won the 100 breaststroke (1:04.89). He teamed...
Obituary: Lawrence N. Hartl
Lawrence “Bear” Hartl, 95, of Sturgeon Bay died at home on January 12, 2023. He was born July 7, 1927, in Antigo, WI to Wenzel and Anna (Wilde) Hartl. On August 20, 1949, he married Kathleen “Katie” Mistlebauer at St. Joseph Church in Sturgeon Bay. She preceded him in death on August 22, 2021. They had been married for 72 years, living at the same address all those years.
Southern Door Wrestlers 3rd at Cutler Classic
Southern Door’s wrestling team placed third out of 18 teams competing Saturday at the Cutler Classic in New London. “We are showing steady improvement and wrestling with more urgency and confidence,” said Eagles head coach Jerry Englebert. “There’s room for improvement, but the growth in the last few weeks has been very fun to be a part of.”
Obituary: Judy Croy
Judy Croy, 66, of Luxemburg, died peacefully at home with her family by her side, on January 14, 2023. Judy was born on December 20, 1956, to the late William and Wilma (Kronforst) Gillman. Judy was a caring person, always caring for others, being a second mother to her children’s friends, volunteering with Share Food Distribution and Meals on Wheels. Her favorite times were hanging out with her granddaughter, gardening, cutting lawn, and crocheting.
Pioneers Top Packerland in Girls Hoops at 7-0
Sevastopol remained the only undefeated girls basketball team in Packerland Conference play Saturday when the Pioneers won at Oconto, 69-42. Kayla Ranly led three Sevastopol players in double figures with a game-high 19 points, which included three 3-pointers. Libby Ash added 17 points, with five baskets behind the arc, and Bailey Rikkola scored 13 more.
