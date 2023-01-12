Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Mann, Leonard lead Clippers over last-place Rockets 121-100
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terance Mann slipped the gold-chained championship belt proclaiming “Big Moment Fella Performance” over his head. He clearly earned it, scoring a career-high 31 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 121-100 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday. After Houston tore through their defense...
MySanAntonio
Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness
NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons missed the Brooklyn Nets’ 112-102 loss the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, though will travel with the team on its upcoming road trip. The Nets announced shortly before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published...
MySanAntonio
Murray's 28 help hot-shooting Hawks hold off Heat, 121-113
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 12 of his 28 points in the final period as the Atlanta Hawks held off Miami's comeback attempt and beat the Heat 121-113 on Monday for their third straight win. The Hawks (22-22), coming off back-to-back road wins against Indiana and Toronto, matched...
