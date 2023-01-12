Kalamazoo teacher on leave after sex assault charge

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo elementary school teacher is out of the classroom after being charged with sexual assault.

The case does not involve any children.

A woman accused Joel Osborn of assault in May 2022 and a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct was issued in December. The woman told police that a sexual encounter with Osborn started as consensual but then became not consensual, causing her injury. Osborn disputed her account of what happened.

Osborn is a teacher at Parkwood Upjohn Elementary. Principal Jessica Rosecrans said Osborn had been on administrative leave since Dec. 20 and that he would not be back at school until further notice.

Another teacher with decades of experience is serving as the long-term substitute in his classroom, the principal said in a letter to parents.

Rosecrans said because the situation is a personnel matter, the school could not provide extensive comment but assured parents that “the safety and security of our students is our highest priority.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.