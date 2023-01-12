Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Crews work to put out blazing house fire in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A house on Main Street in Louisville caught on fire and needed several firefighters to put it out early Monday morning, according to the Louisville Fire Department. It started at 5:30 a.m. at a house located in the 900 block of Main Street between a storage...
WLKY.com
Transportation officials planning median barrier for site of fatal Watterson crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The site of a fatal car crash on the Watterson Expressway is slated for an overhaul that will include a concrete median barrier. The interchange improvement will also add an additional lane in both directions and pave the existing grassy median, said Jim Hannah, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 5.
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: Remembering the remarkable snow of 1994 in Louisville
It was an unforgettable snow. It started decades ago on a Sunday night. Rain began falling late in the evening of Jan. 16, 1994. Colder air quickly changed the rain over to a brief period of sleet and freezing rain. The icy mix then quickly switched over to all snow.
WLKY.com
Driver killed in head-on crash with semi on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A driver is dead after colliding with a semi head on on the Watterson Expressway in Louisville, police said. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. LMPD Eighth Division officers said a vehicle traveling east near the Brownsboro exit lost control and crossed over the median before hitting a semi-trailer head-on.
WLKY.com
Baxter Avenue Theatres closed indefinitely due to water main issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baxter Avenue Theatres in the Tyler Park neighborhood is closed temporarily due to water main issues. A message on the movie theater's website reads, "Due to water main issue, we will be closed until further notice." They did not provide a timeline for when the theater...
WHAS 11
NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
Owensboro Shoney’s closing its doors for good
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Shoney’s restaurant in Owensboro is permanently closing, owners say. According to the Owensboro Times, the restaurant will close after it runs out on food on or before January 16. Eyewitness News spoke with workers Sunday afternoon and they gave us a notice of closure. It reads: “To Whom It […]
WLKY.com
Riverfront pickleball and 'eatertainment' venue plans to open in Louisville this spring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pickleball was named the fastest-growing sport in America last year, and an average of 66 pickleball courts were installed per month across the U.S. in 2022. John Flodder, co-founder of Ten20 Brewery in Louisville, and his business partners decided to capitalize on the sport's momentum. They...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood that sent man to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood that sent a man to the hospital. Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, LMPD said they responded to calls of a shooting on Earl Avenue near Taylor Blvd. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WLKY.com
Thief caught on camera stealing from Germantown bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Germantown bar is asking for help identifying a person who broke into and burglarized the bar. ShopBar, located on Barrett Avenue, posted on its Facebook Tuesday about being robbed. The post said that someone broke into the shop and stole the register, jewelry and more...
WLKY.com
West Louisville families choosing to keep students close to home under new student assignment plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first application period is underway for the newly adopted student assignment plan at Jefferson County Public Schools and parents are choosing schools closer to home. The plan was passed last June and established a "choice zone" in and near west Louisville to give families options...
WLKY.com
52-year-old man fatally shot on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified the man shot and killed over the weekend on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands. Officers from LMPD's 5th Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue around 5 p.m., according to department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
WLKY.com
2 men injured in early morning Portland neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A day with two people killed in shootings quickly gave way to another day of gun violence in Louisville. Two men were shot in Portland early Monday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, at about 2:30 a.m. LMPD First Division officers responded to a call of...
WLKY.com
Police: Man in hospital after shooting in Fairdale near National Turnpike
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is in the hospital Monday night after being shot in the Fairdale neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to calls of a shooting on National Turnpike near Fairdale Road around 9:30 p.m. Police said they did not locate any victim...
WLKY.com
Teenager, man injured in 2 separate late night shootings in Shawnee, Portland neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police are investigating two late Saturday night shootings that left two people injured, including a teenager. The first happened just before 11 p.m. last night. That’s when police were called out to the 3800 block of River Park Drive in the Shawnee neighborhood on reports of a shooting.
WLKY.com
New Highlands bar brings farm-to-table concept to Louisville beverage scene
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new bar in the Highlands aims to bring the farm-to-table concept into the beverage world. Epiphany, on Highlands Avenue, has a full bar with bourbons, tequilas and mezcals making up a big portion of the menu. Plus a dozen beers on tap and a cocktail menu that changes seasonally.
WLKY.com
Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week
SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
WBKO
BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday Jan. 13. Police confirmed it happened near the 300 block of Pascoe Blvd. No further information has been released yet. We will continue to update this story as we get more...
WLKY.com
Coroner: 34-year-old identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run in downtown Louisville over the weekend. They said the man was 34-year-old Vennie Jacoway. Louisville Metro Police Department said that they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning. Jacoway was...
WLKY.com
2 men killed in Russell neighborhood shooting identified by coroner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The two men killed in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood last Tuesday have been identified by coroners. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the two men as 49-year-old David Boyd and 46-year-old Caleb Pace. Watch our initial coverage in the player up top. Louisville Metro...
