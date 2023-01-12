ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLKY.com

Crews work to put out blazing house fire in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A house on Main Street in Louisville caught on fire and needed several firefighters to put it out early Monday morning, according to the Louisville Fire Department. It started at 5:30 a.m. at a house located in the 900 block of Main Street between a storage...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Driver killed in head-on crash with semi on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A driver is dead after colliding with a semi head on on the Watterson Expressway in Louisville, police said. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. LMPD Eighth Division officers said a vehicle traveling east near the Brownsboro exit lost control and crossed over the median before hitting a semi-trailer head-on.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Baxter Avenue Theatres closed indefinitely due to water main issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baxter Avenue Theatres in the Tyler Park neighborhood is closed temporarily due to water main issues. A message on the movie theater's website reads, "Due to water main issue, we will be closed until further notice." They did not provide a timeline for when the theater...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Shoney’s closing its doors for good

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Shoney’s restaurant in Owensboro is permanently closing, owners say. According to the Owensboro Times, the restaurant will close after it runs out on food on or before January 16. Eyewitness News spoke with workers Sunday afternoon and they gave us a notice of closure. It reads: “To Whom It […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WLKY.com

Thief caught on camera stealing from Germantown bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Germantown bar is asking for help identifying a person who broke into and burglarized the bar. ShopBar, located on Barrett Avenue, posted on its Facebook Tuesday about being robbed. The post said that someone broke into the shop and stole the register, jewelry and more...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 men injured in early morning Portland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A day with two people killed in shootings quickly gave way to another day of gun violence in Louisville. Two men were shot in Portland early Monday morning. According to Louisville Metro Police, at about 2:30 a.m. LMPD First Division officers responded to a call of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week

SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday Jan. 13. Police confirmed it happened near the 300 block of Pascoe Blvd. No further information has been released yet. We will continue to update this story as we get more...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLKY.com

2 men killed in Russell neighborhood shooting identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The two men killed in a shooting in the Russell neighborhood last Tuesday have been identified by coroners. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the two men as 49-year-old David Boyd and 46-year-old Caleb Pace. Watch our initial coverage in the player up top. Louisville Metro...
LOUISVILLE, KY

