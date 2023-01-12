Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair announced on Friday that they have hired a new CEO and Fair Manager. Jeremy Parsons, current CEO of the Clay County Fair, will take over the position of CEO and manager at the Iowa State Fair this spring. The appointment comes after former CEO Gary Slater announced his retirement in Oct. of 2022 after over two decades of holding the position.
Mid-January and we’re talking tornadoes in Iowa? That was the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day!. A tornado ripped across portions of Iowa near Williamsburg and Interstate 80, a little more than an hour West of the Quad Cities. Local 4 director and storm chaser Paul Marruffo safely...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor wants to start a conversation with lawmakers and the governor in hopes of charting a new course for a state beleaguered by violent crime, poor educational outcomes and persistently dismal child welfare rankings. Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who took office...
The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association announces that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-2024 academic year. The scholarships are to be applied to tuition, books, and fees only. The student must be enrolled...
