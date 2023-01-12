Core administrative processing systems (CAPS) serve as the center of the healthcare payer architecture and are essential for efficient business operations. These systems are needed to support administrative and transactional processing and are a significant investment in technology. Selecting a CAPS system isn’t a single purchase, but rather an ongoing partnership that requires maintenance to ensure the system remains up to date to support industry and regulatory changes. Last year, 99% of surveyed health IT leaders said they had plans to evaluate their CAPS systems within the next two years, with key drivers being the speed of creating benefits plans, seamless integration with other solutions, better support of value-based arrangements, and lower administrative and operational costs. Recently, health leaders reported managing costs as one of the top challenges they’re currently facing, with operational efficiencies ranking as the second greatest challenge. Why are cost management and operational efficiencies most important this year? There are a variety of factors to consider, but outdated systems requiring manual intervention have proven to be a hefty investment to meet today’s industry demands.

