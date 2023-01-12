Read full article on original website
Why The Future of Lateral Flow Testing is Digital
Lateral flow immunoassay tests (or LFTs, for short) have been in use for decades, becoming an indispensable tool within diagnostics’ (Dx) practice, as well as a growing range of applications outside healthcare. LFT’s capacity for delivering fast turnaround—rapid detection in less than 20 minutes—from sample to result has made LFTs central to the shift moving triage and primary care closer to the patient at point-of-care (POC) and point-of-need (PON).
Why ML Monitoring is Essential to AI Success in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in the healthcare sector has grown significantly over the last decade, with no signs of slowing down. According to a 2021 report from HIMSS, 62% of clinicians are interested in using AI/ML tools. From front-line workers to back-office staff, every stakeholder in the healthcare continuum can...
6 Executive Health Data Predictions to Watch in 2023
In 2023 I predict that unstructured medical data, which makes up the majority of a patient’s chart, will become too valuable to ignore by both providers and payers. Driven in part by the growth of Medicare Advantage and oncology, both of which require the data within medical notes rather than just claims and labs data, organizations will start to use their unstructured EMR data in entirely new ways.
Paytient Raises $63M to Expand Health Payment Accounts (HPAs)
– Paytient, the creator and leading provider of Health Payment Accounts (HPAs), today announced a $40.5M Series B funding round, bringing the company’s total funding to $63M. The funds, consisting of $33M in equity from new and existing investors and $7.5M in debt from Silicon Valley Bank, will be used to scale growth and product development in 2023 and beyond.
7 Buy-Side Considerations for Healthcare M&A in 2023
The shift to value-based care and an abundance of cash in the market are some of the drivers impacting healthcare mergers and acquisitions. These and other trends have been strong over the past few months and are expected to continue, impacting transaction planning for buyers. If you are considering acquiring...
4 Data Security Challenges for Healthcare Organizations in 2022
The healthcare industry has always been a prominent target for cybercriminals worldwide. They can access high-value patient PHI/PII data and use it maliciously to disrupt the patient’s treatment routine and bring down uptime, which is critical. It has repercussions on patients, doctors, hospitals, and everything associated with the healthcare ecosystem.
The Patient Journey Tech Stack: 10 Pharma Predictions for 2023
The complexity of demands on Market Access teams has increased in recent years, between introducing innovative therapies targeting smaller populations and higher bars from Payers and PBMs. Now, drug manufacturers are bucking up. According to the IQVIA Institute, the prescription abandonment rate has reached 27 percent, or $76 billion annually,...
2022 Healthcare Investment, M&A, IPO Market Trends/Insights
– The latest edition of SVB’s Healthcare Investments and Exits report provides information on VC fundraising, investments and M&A and IPO trends – along with subsector analysis and video commentary for each. – Healthcare trends indicate US healthcare VC investment was healthy in 2022 despite an economic downturn....
5 Things to Consider Before Implementing a CAPS System in 2023
Core administrative processing systems (CAPS) serve as the center of the healthcare payer architecture and are essential for efficient business operations. These systems are needed to support administrative and transactional processing and are a significant investment in technology. Selecting a CAPS system isn’t a single purchase, but rather an ongoing partnership that requires maintenance to ensure the system remains up to date to support industry and regulatory changes. Last year, 99% of surveyed health IT leaders said they had plans to evaluate their CAPS systems within the next two years, with key drivers being the speed of creating benefits plans, seamless integration with other solutions, better support of value-based arrangements, and lower administrative and operational costs. Recently, health leaders reported managing costs as one of the top challenges they’re currently facing, with operational efficiencies ranking as the second greatest challenge. Why are cost management and operational efficiencies most important this year? There are a variety of factors to consider, but outdated systems requiring manual intervention have proven to be a hefty investment to meet today’s industry demands.
Digital Maturity Is Six Steps Away. How Close Is Your Healthcare Organization?
The healthcare industry dragged sorely behind other industries in digital maturity just three years ago, according to McKinsey. Then, the pandemic shifted priorities and accelerated the progress of digital transformation by several years. No industry felt this shift as strongly as healthcare. With the rapid increase in telehealth appointments and remote care necessities, medical institutions faced the challenge of making several years’ worth of virtual enhancements in just a few months — if not sooner.
The Continuing Rise of AI in the Healthcare Sector in 2023
The announcement in September 2022 that the health tech company Iodine Software was entering into a partnership with the software platform TruCode “to upend clinical administration using artificial intelligence” serves as one of the more recent reminders of AI’s considerable impact on the healthcare sector. Certainly, it...
Real-World Data Startup Crescendo Health Launches with $3.2M
– Crescendo Health, a real-world data startup that’s drastically reshaping how clinical researchers get access to hard-to-reach patient data to support their clinical research today officially announced its launch with $3.4M in seed funding from Define Ventures as well as the founders and CEOs of many other well-known organizations.
Patient Engagement Survey Reveals Current Patient Preferences for Access and Convenience
– Stericycle Communication Solutions, an industry leader in patient engagement technology and solutions and a service of Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), recently announced the findings of its third annual U.S. Consumer Trends in Patient Engagement Survey, conducted by Ipsos, which surveyed 1,004 U.S. adults aged 18 and older. – The...
Kahun Taps MediOrbis to Offer AI-Powered Digital Intake and Triage Services
– MediOrbis, a multi-specialty telehealth company today announces a strategic partnership with Kahun, the clinical reasoning tool that performs dynamic clinical assessments at scale. – The strategic partnership will enable MediOrbis to offer Kahun’s proprietary AI-driven digital intake tool as a part of its comprehensive telehealth platform. – By...
The Power of Strong Implementations: How HIT Vendors & Customers Can Lay A Foundation for Success
– Health systems are increasingly working to get the most out of their IT investments. Focusing on a strong implementation can have a huge impact. Analysis of KLAS data gathered from 2018–2022 suggests that the quality of implementations may be more important than the technology selected. – The data...
Exec Hires: UCM Digital Health Names Rondi Rabuse as President & COO
– UCM Digital Health, a digital health and telehealth provider, including a 24/7 emergency medicine triage, treatment, and navigation service, announced Rondi Rabuse as its newest president and chief operations officer. – With over three decades of experience in the healthcare field, Rabuse will help drive and accelerate UCM’s strategic...
CipherHealth Partners With SADA to Enable Better Patient Care w/ Enhanced SDOH Data
– Today, CipherHealth announced it has engaged SADA, a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud Partner, to deploy Google Cloud’s Looker to collect socioeconomic data to improve patient care. – CipherHealth previously had platform capabilities that provided healthcare providers with robust conversational and clinical data for...
KeyCare Completes $27M Round to Expand Epic-based Virtual Care Platform
– KeyCare, Inc., the nation’s only virtual-first care platform built with Epic, announced the completion of its Series A funding round following new investments from Ziegler and two additional health systems. This expanded backing brings KeyCare’s total Series A raise to over $27 million. – These investors join...
Why EHR Data Is Key to Gathering More Accurate Medical Assessments
Patient data in electronic health records (EHRs) holds a wealth of insights that can enable health systems to better serve their patient populations. However, data from EHRs is challenging because this data is messy due to the lack of standardization in how clinical data is collected, and often times valuable information is buried in unstructured fields such as notes. Additionally, EHR data is disconnected from EHR data at other sites of care resulting in an incomplete view of the patient.
Healthcare Payment Integrity: Insourcing vs. Outsourcing
Faced with shifting regulations, growing administrative complexity, high-dollar claims, and the looming potential of audits, payment integrity is an increasingly important priority for payers. Payers realize that when they make the correct payments to providers initially, they increase trust, reduce provider abrasion, and lower appeal rates. Traditionally, many health plans...
