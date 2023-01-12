‘Should be held accountable’: Prosecutor, attorney weigh in following court appearance of Missouri City officer accused of assaulting fiancé

Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Houston mom who said 4-year-old was ‘now in heaven’ after fatally stabbing own daughter sentenced to 40 years, DA says
HOUSTON – A Houston woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder last week in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. “It is almost incomprehensible that a mother would brutally murder her own baby,”...
Click2Houston.com
Man who killed 17-year-old in ‘senseless’ road rage shooting after Astros game in 2021 sentenced to 30 years in prison, officials say
HOUSTON – The man found responsible for a road rage shooting that killed David Xavier Castro, an innocent 17-year-old, following an Astros game in 2021 has learned his fate. Gerald W. Williams, 35, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison. The plea means...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for man accused of barricading himself inside home during SWAT standoff in NE Harris County after firing shots at wife, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man accused of firing shots at his wife and then barricading himself inside a home in northeast Harris County Tuesday. Deputies received a call around 1:30 a.m. for reports about a domestic dispute at a home...
Click2Houston.com
‘That’s overkill’: Activists, civil rights organizations believe patron who shot and killed robbery suspect at taco shop should face charges
HOUSTON – Community activists and civil rights organizations are speaking out after a customer shot and killed a suspect at a taco shop last week. “When he shot him the first time, he was well within the law. But, when he turned right back around and directly [and] shot him again, now you have made yourself an actual criminal,” Dr. Candice Matthews said.
Click2Houston.com
Photos released of suspect, vehicle tied to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of one man and critical injuring of another on Sunday in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 1:25 p.m. in the 3300 block of De Soto Street. When...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged several months after man shot, killed during argument in Westchase motel parking lot, HPD says
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man at a motel parking lot on May 27, 2022. Charles Hamlin, 28, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Andre Garner, 32. According to Houston police, patrol officers responded...
Click2Houston.com
Video: Woman attempts to chase robbers after bag-snatching, gets dragged by suspect’s vehicle in apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – A surveillance video was released of an aggravated robbery of a woman at a southeast Houston apartment complex in hopes someone will recognize those involved, according to the Houston Police Department. The robbery was reported on Nov. 9, 2022 around 12 a.m. at an apartment complex located...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in front of parents’ Missouri City home, police say
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle with his girlfriend outside of his parents’ home in Missouri City, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department responded...
Click2Houston.com
Woman fatally struck by HPD patrol vehicle on Southwest Freeway feeder road; officers didn’t have lights, sirens on at time of incident: Police
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck by a Houston Police Department patrol vehicle on the Southwest Freeway feeder road Tuesday, officers said. It happened in the 11600 block of the Southwest Freeway feeder road around 12:20 a.m. According to investigators, a two-man HPD...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot, woman injured when suspect opens fire at Baytown apartment complex, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas – Baytown police are hunting for the suspect who opened fire on a man and woman at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a “shots fired” call around 12:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1200 Block of Missouri Street. Upon arrival,...
Click2Houston.com
4 people injured during drive-by shooting at northeast Houston convenience store, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after four people were reportedly injured during a shooting in northeast Houston,. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 6729 Lockwood Drive around 6:45 p.m. Officers said four people were standing outside, three men and a woman, when a black 4-door truck...
Click2Houston.com
Man taken to the hospital by Life Flight after he was shot during family gathering in west Harris Co., police say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities say a man had to be taken by Life Flight to the hospital after he was shot at a family gathering in west Harris County. According to police, the shooting took place on Bell Ravine Drive near Adelaide River Drive just after 5 p.m. Sunday evening.
Click2Houston.com
Why a Texas woman spent nearly $9,000 to keep her missing daughter’s phone active
SPRING, Texas – Nearly 13 years since a Spring teenager disappeared without a trace, her mother is letting go of one piece of her she has held onto all these years. Alexandria “Ali” Lowitzer vanished on April 26, 2010 after riding the bus home from school while walking a short distance to her job on Cypresswood Drive in Spring.
Click2Houston.com
‘It just keeps happening’: Baytown business owner says his property has been hit multiple times by thieves in past 3 months
BAYTOWN, Texas – Repeated burglaries have led to years of frustration for a business owner in Baytown whose property has been broken into multiple times over the past three months. “It just keeps happening and happening and happening,” said Wolfgang Fischer, owner of IMC Hydraulics, which is located in...
Click2Houston.com
New Caney and Waller High Schools remove employees for inappropriate relationships
HOUSTON – In separate incidents, two separate school districts in our area have come across the same disturbing problem, employees accused of having inappropriate relationships with students. NEW CANEY ISD. Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, of Cleveland, is charged with the crime of having an inappropriate relationship between an educator...
Click2Houston.com
Man, woman shot while getting food at taco truck in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they say a man and a woman were shot by two suspects at a taco truck in southwest Houston late Saturday. It happened in the 8300 block of Wilcrest Drive near Beechnut Street shortly before midnight. Officers said the man and a...
Click2Houston.com
Driver arrested after truck crashes into church, hits gas meter in north Houston; Passenger impaled by pole in critical condition
HOUSTON – A driver was arrested after police said a truck drove through a church on Sunday night, severely injuring one of the occupants. According to police, the crash happened at Calvary Pentecostal Church of God, located in the 1000 block of Tidwell Road near Irvington at around 7:44 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Body of man found next to railroad tracks near West University Place, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found next to railroad tracks near West University Place Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Homicide investigators were called to the 5500 block of Community Drive after receiving reports about a body that was...
Click2Houston.com
Cypressdale residents fed up with inconsistent trash pickup from Texas Pride Disposal
HOUSTON – Piles of trash line some streets of the Cypressdale neighborhood, one of the latest to experience issues with garbage pickup by Texas Pride Disposal. Residents claim the trash takeaway day hasn’t been consistent, some days are skipped altogether, and they’re dealing with growing piles of garbage, drawing creatures like rats and raccoons.
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen Leslie? Search underway for 43-year-old woman reported missing in NE Houston
A search is underway for a 43-year-old mother reported missing in northeast Houston, according to Texas EquuSearch. Leslie Obi was last seen in the 8200 block of Ley Road on Jan. 11. “She gets along with everybody she’s got a good heart, she’s down to earth and she’s loving,” said...
