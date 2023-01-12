ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

‘Should be held accountable’: Prosecutor, attorney weigh in following court appearance of Missouri City officer accused of assaulting fiancé

Click2Houston.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

‘That’s overkill’: Activists, civil rights organizations believe patron who shot and killed robbery suspect at taco shop should face charges

HOUSTON – Community activists and civil rights organizations are speaking out after a customer shot and killed a suspect at a taco shop last week. “When he shot him the first time, he was well within the law. But, when he turned right back around and directly [and] shot him again, now you have made yourself an actual criminal,” Dr. Candice Matthews said.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman fatally struck by HPD patrol vehicle on Southwest Freeway feeder road; officers didn’t have lights, sirens on at time of incident: Police

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck by a Houston Police Department patrol vehicle on the Southwest Freeway feeder road Tuesday, officers said. It happened in the 11600 block of the Southwest Freeway feeder road around 12:20 a.m. According to investigators, a two-man HPD...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Why a Texas woman spent nearly $9,000 to keep her missing daughter’s phone active

SPRING, Texas – Nearly 13 years since a Spring teenager disappeared without a trace, her mother is letting go of one piece of her she has held onto all these years. Alexandria “Ali” Lowitzer vanished on April 26, 2010 after riding the bus home from school while walking a short distance to her job on Cypresswood Drive in Spring.
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

New Caney and Waller High Schools remove employees for inappropriate relationships

HOUSTON – In separate incidents, two separate school districts in our area have come across the same disturbing problem, employees accused of having inappropriate relationships with students. NEW CANEY ISD. Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, of Cleveland, is charged with the crime of having an inappropriate relationship between an educator...
NEW CANEY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Cypressdale residents fed up with inconsistent trash pickup from Texas Pride Disposal

HOUSTON – Piles of trash line some streets of the Cypressdale neighborhood, one of the latest to experience issues with garbage pickup by Texas Pride Disposal. Residents claim the trash takeaway day hasn’t been consistent, some days are skipped altogether, and they’re dealing with growing piles of garbage, drawing creatures like rats and raccoons.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy