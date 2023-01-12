Read full article on original website
The Chicago entertainer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you check your eligibility?Mark StarChicago, IL
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area ResidentsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How Kevin Warren-Ryan Poles Relationship Will Shape Bears' Football Plans
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – After a 3-14 season that ended with them landing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Bears opened what could be a transformational offseason Tuesday when they introduced new president and CEO Kevin Warren. Warren, who will officially transition from the Big...
Bears Get 53rd Overall Pick From Roquan Smith Trade to Ravens
Bears get 53rd overall pick from Roquan Smith trade to Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Baltimore Ravens lost their Wild Card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals and are eliminated. And now that the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have also been eliminated, the Raven's position in the NFL Draft order is cemented.
Nick Wright Pitches Bears Trading Justin Fields for Ravens' Lamar Jackson
Justin Fields for Lamar Jackson? One pundit thinks it's the right deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We're barely a week removed from the end of the 2022 NFL season and it already feels like this argument has been played out ad nauseam. And it doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon.
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle Injured in First Quarter vs. Bills
The Miami Dolphins faced a difficult challenge entering their first playoff game against the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. After the first quarter of action, the challenge only got harder. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle entered the medical tent after slamming into the ground on a deep pass from Skylar Thompson,...
Report: Bears' Ian Cunningham Gets Second Interview With Titans
Report: Cunningham gets second interview with Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tennessee Titans lined up a second interview with Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham for their general manager position, according to Mike Garafolo. And Bears general manager told media on Tuesday that Cunningham would be...
Bulls' Lonzo Ball Has No Concern Knee Issues Are Career-Threatening
PARIS --- Two days removed from the 1-year anniversary of when he last played in an NBA game, Lonzo Ball took the court at Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan after the Chicago Bulls bussed right from the airport for a short practice on Monday. Unfortunately for Ball and the Bulls, the...
Bears' Kevin Warren Wants to ‘Talk About Winning a Championship'
Warren wants to 'talk about winning a championship' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Tuesday, the Bears introduced newly hired president and CEO Kevin Warren to the organization and to the media. What are his objectives and goals as the new president?. He talked through a slew of boxes...
WATCH: Seth Jones Calls Game With Overtime Goal Over Sabres
WATCH: Seth Jones calls game with OT goal over Sabres originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Have a night, Seth Jones. With under a minute to go in regulation, Jones scored a wrister past Sabres goalie Craig Thompson (Park Ridge, Ill. native) to tie the game at three goals a piece, forcing overtime.
Titans, Cardinals Hire GMs; Ian Cunningham Back to the Bears
Titans, Cardinals hire GMs; Cunningham back to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have completed their findings for their next general managers. And neither of their selections included Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham. Despite receiving interviews with each organization, including a second...
White Sox' Dylan Cease Details Offseason Plan After Triumphant Year
Cease details offseason plan after triumphant year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The tides are turning for Dylan Cease. After an arduous offseason last spring – headlined by an MLB lockout and prohibited communication between him and pitching coach Ethan Katz – the grass is greener, and the sun is shining brighter already this winter.
Cubs Claim Pitcher Julian Merryweather Off Waivers From Blue Jays
Cubs claim pitcher Julian Merryweather off waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs have made a roster move on Tuesday, claiming right-handed pitcher Julian Merryweather off of waivers and designating right-handed pitcher Manny Rodríguez for assignment. The moves keep the team’s 40-man roster at its maximum...
Eight Remaining Fourth Outfielder Options for the White Sox
Eight remaining fourth outfielder options for White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "Eight remaining fourth outfielder options for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Cubs' Nick Madrigal Will Try Out Playing at Third Base This Year
Nick Madrigal will see time at third base this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nick Madrigal lives and breathes second base. That's the only position he's called home since arriving in the big leagues. And, it's the only position he's held through his collegiate career at Oregon State, too.
Chicago's Kenwood Academy Boys Basketball Team Has History-Making Season
Basketball is a big deal in the Chicagoland area. With stars like Kevin Garnett, Dwayne Wade, and more hailing from the city, the high school season offers a chance to see the future of professional basketball in action. While there are a number of veteran powerhouse high-school programs in the...
