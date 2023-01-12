ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Chicago

Bears Get 53rd Overall Pick From Roquan Smith Trade to Ravens

Bears get 53rd overall pick from Roquan Smith trade to Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Baltimore Ravens lost their Wild Card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals and are eliminated. And now that the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have also been eliminated, the Raven's position in the NFL Draft order is cemented.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle Injured in First Quarter vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins faced a difficult challenge entering their first playoff game against the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. After the first quarter of action, the challenge only got harder. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle entered the medical tent after slamming into the ground on a deep pass from Skylar Thompson,...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Chicago

Report: Bears' Ian Cunningham Gets Second Interview With Titans

Report: Cunningham gets second interview with Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tennessee Titans lined up a second interview with Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham for their general manager position, according to Mike Garafolo. And Bears general manager told media on Tuesday that Cunningham would be...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

WATCH: Seth Jones Calls Game With Overtime Goal Over Sabres

WATCH: Seth Jones calls game with OT goal over Sabres originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Have a night, Seth Jones. With under a minute to go in regulation, Jones scored a wrister past Sabres goalie Craig Thompson (Park Ridge, Ill. native) to tie the game at three goals a piece, forcing overtime.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Titans, Cardinals Hire GMs; Ian Cunningham Back to the Bears

Titans, Cardinals hire GMs; Cunningham back to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have completed their findings for their next general managers. And neither of their selections included Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham. Despite receiving interviews with each organization, including a second...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Dylan Cease Details Offseason Plan After Triumphant Year

Cease details offseason plan after triumphant year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The tides are turning for Dylan Cease. After an arduous offseason last spring – headlined by an MLB lockout and prohibited communication between him and pitching coach Ethan Katz – the grass is greener, and the sun is shining brighter already this winter.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cubs Claim Pitcher Julian Merryweather Off Waivers From Blue Jays

Cubs claim pitcher Julian Merryweather off waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs have made a roster move on Tuesday, claiming right-handed pitcher Julian Merryweather off of waivers and designating right-handed pitcher Manny Rodríguez for assignment. The moves keep the team’s 40-man roster at its maximum...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Eight Remaining Fourth Outfielder Options for the White Sox

Eight remaining fourth outfielder options for White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ​​​​​Editor's Note: "Eight remaining fourth outfielder options for the White Sox" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
