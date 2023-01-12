Read full article on original website
Rally speaks out against proposed mosquito release on Maui to battle avian malaria
A sign waving rally was held Saturday in Kahului, asking the state to complete a full Environmental Impact Statement for their planned “Mosquito Control Research Using Wolbachia-based Incompatible Insect Technique” project. The two hour rally was held along Kaʻahumanu Avenue and drew an estimated 60 participants, according to...
Seabury Hall offers four scholarships for prospective students
Seabury Hall is now accepting applications for four of its major scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year. Students should apply for admission to Seabury Hall in conjunction with submitting applications for scholarships/financial aid. Students are not able to apply for scholarships/financial aid only. The deadline to apply for enrollment and...
Celebrate Chinese New Year in Lahaina, Jan. 27, 2023
Lahaina will celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit with festivities for the whole family to enjoy. Lahaina Restoration Foundation invites the public to the Wo Hing Museum & Cookhouse on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 for an evening of cultural art activities, lion dancing and historical presentations that pay tribute to Chinese New Year.
State Reps from Maui County hold key positions in 2023 legislative session
All six of Maui County’s State Representatives hold leadership roles in six different House Committees for the 2023 legislative session. “Our Maui County delegation is positioned very well this coming session to continue advocating for the needs of our community. We know there are many challenging issues ahead and it won’t be solved instantly, but it will take all of us working together to achieve results,” said Representative Troy N. Hashimoto. “I look forward to what the upcoming term will bring.”
More Maui County residents are leaving electric bills unpaid; some resources can help
In light of global inflation and the end of COVID-19 assistance, some Maui County residents are having a hard time paying their utility bills, according to recent data. Maui County saw a slight increase in customers who have late balances for their electricity bills. About 8% of residential customers, or 6,000 people, haven’t paid in more than 30 days, according to Hawaiian Electric Co. December data. In comparison, 7% of residential customers in December 2021 had late balances.
Sell or donate items to Maui Family YMCA community yard sale Saturday in Kahului
Maui Family YMCA is hosting a community yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at its 250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului, location. Admission is free. The public is invited to bring items for sale or donation starting at 6 a.m. Saturday. The YMCA will sell donated items. All proceeds will support Maui Family YMCA youth programs.
Brush fire closes Pulehu Road above Omaopio
Maui County Officials said that a brush fire has broken out in the Omaopio area.
‘Biggest swell of the season’ brings chaos and fun
HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf across the state affected areas of Maui and Oahu on Wednesday. Department of Transportation crews were called to move barriers off Kamehameha Highway, near the Banzai Skatepark after high surf moved them into traffic. A road worker was injured in the incident. He was treated for lacerations and transported by […]
Kulanihakoi High School campus opening delayed
According to the DOE, a grade-separated pedestrian crossing needs to be built across Piilani Highway to access the campus.
Kihei school missing legal requirement to open campus
A new high school on Maui is tentatively scheduled to open next week according to the Department of Education, but there are still some safety requirements that need to be addressed before it can happen.
Longtime Maui restaurant closing after 20 years
Longtime Maui restaurant Eskimo Candy Seafood Market and Cafe is closing its doors at the end of the month. A popular Maui restaurant known for it's poke bowls, fish and chips, and seafood chowder, is closing its doors after 20 years. Eskimo Candy Seafood Market & Cafe in Kihei announced...
