ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

Seabury Hall offers four scholarships for prospective students

Seabury Hall is now accepting applications for four of its major scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year. Students should apply for admission to Seabury Hall in conjunction with submitting applications for scholarships/financial aid. Students are not able to apply for scholarships/financial aid only. The deadline to apply for enrollment and...
MAKAWAO, HI
mauinow.com

Celebrate Chinese New Year in Lahaina, Jan. 27, 2023

Lahaina will celebrate the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit with festivities for the whole family to enjoy. Lahaina Restoration Foundation invites the public to the Wo Hing Museum & Cookhouse on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 for an evening of cultural art activities, lion dancing and historical presentations that pay tribute to Chinese New Year.
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

State Reps from Maui County hold key positions in 2023 legislative session

All six of Maui County’s State Representatives hold leadership roles in six different House Committees for the 2023 legislative session. “Our Maui County delegation is positioned very well this coming session to continue advocating for the needs of our community. We know there are many challenging issues ahead and it won’t be solved instantly, but it will take all of us working together to achieve results,” said Representative Troy N. Hashimoto. “I look forward to what the upcoming term will bring.”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

More Maui County residents are leaving electric bills unpaid; some resources can help

In light of global inflation and the end of COVID-19 assistance, some Maui County residents are having a hard time paying their utility bills, according to recent data. Maui County saw a slight increase in customers who have late balances for their electricity bills. About 8% of residential customers, or 6,000 people, haven’t paid in more than 30 days, according to Hawaiian Electric Co. December data. In comparison, 7% of residential customers in December 2021 had late balances.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Sell or donate items to Maui Family YMCA community yard sale Saturday in Kahului

Maui Family YMCA is hosting a community yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at its 250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului, location. Admission is free. The public is invited to bring items for sale or donation starting at 6 a.m. Saturday. The YMCA will sell donated items. All proceeds will support Maui Family YMCA youth programs.
KAHULUI, HI
KHON2

‘Biggest swell of the season’ brings chaos and fun

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf across the state affected areas of Maui and Oahu on Wednesday. Department of Transportation crews were called to move barriers off Kamehameha Highway, near the Banzai Skatepark after high surf moved them into traffic. A road worker was injured in the incident. He was treated for lacerations and transported by […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Longtime Maui restaurant closing after 20 years

Longtime Maui restaurant Eskimo Candy Seafood Market and Cafe is closing its doors at the end of the month. A popular Maui restaurant known for it's poke bowls, fish and chips, and seafood chowder, is closing its doors after 20 years. Eskimo Candy Seafood Market & Cafe in Kihei announced...
KIHEI, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy