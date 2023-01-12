All six of Maui County’s State Representatives hold leadership roles in six different House Committees for the 2023 legislative session. “Our Maui County delegation is positioned very well this coming session to continue advocating for the needs of our community. We know there are many challenging issues ahead and it won’t be solved instantly, but it will take all of us working together to achieve results,” said Representative Troy N. Hashimoto. “I look forward to what the upcoming term will bring.”

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO