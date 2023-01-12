Two Icons, One Night: Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks Announce First-Ever Show At M&T Bank Stadium

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform a one-night-only concert at M&T Bank Stadium. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/slgckgc (Joel), Ralph Arvesen (Nicks), Famartin

A “New York State of Mind” is coming to Baltimore for one night only as Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks team up for a historic show at M&T Bank Stadium.

For the first time, the two music legends will be live on the same stage in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 7 for a performance that has been dubbed “Two Icons, One Night."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Monday, Jan. 16, and Verizon customers will have the same access beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The stop in Baltimore is just one of nine scheduled for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, something Mayor Brandon Scott touted while announcing the concert.

“I’m excited to hear that the city of Baltimore will be hosting one of nine of the most highly anticipated concerts in 2023. We know that they're considered to be two of the music industry’s greatest figures with both in the Hall of Fame and Stevie Nicks as a double inductee,” he said.

“I think it goes without saying that making Baltimore one of the few stops of this tour shows that this is a city people want to visit and solidifies us as an entertainment destination."

Baltimore Ravens President Sachi Brown made note that M&T Bank Stadium has not been able to host large-scale events in recent years due to the pandemic and then renovations, and this show represents the city opening the doors back up to the venue.

“We’re excited to announce a concert and return of concerts to M&T Bank Stadium,” he said. “Between a global pandemic and some renovations, we did we haven’t been able to host large stadium events that we hold so dear, as well as the Baltimore community.

“We’re going to have two icons on one night here in Baltimore. And we know that will resonate with the people.”

