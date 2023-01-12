Read full article on original website
Related
Exes Sean Penn and Robin Wright Seen Together for First Time in Years at Los Angeles Airport
Sean Penn and Robin Wright were married from 1996 until they divorced in 2010 Sean Penn and Robin Wright are spending time together. Over the weekend, the exes were spotted together at Los Angeles International Airport as they carried their bags up an escalator. The actors have both recently ended relationships: Penn, 62, finalized his divorce from Leila George in April 2022, while Wright, 56, filed for divorce from Clément Giraudet in Sept. 2022 after four years together. Penn and Wright began dating in 1989 after Penn's divorce from Madonna...
Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Screen Icon and Photographer, Dead at 95
Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last remaining stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died at age 95 Gina Lollobrigida, an award-winning Italian actress and one of the last stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died. The movie star, who worked with Humphrey Bogart, Frank Sinatra, Errol Flynn and Rock Hudson in the 1950s and 1960s, died in Rome on Monday, her agent confirmed to the Associated Press. In September, she had leg surgery after suffering a fall, the outlet said. She was...
Amy Grant Says Husband Vince Gill 'Made Every Day of the Journey Okay' After Bike Accident
"And I do feel fantastic," Amy Grant told PEOPLE on Saturday after she suffered a bike accident in Nashville back in July, forcing her to cancel several tour dates Amy Grant is back on her feet thanks in part to the support of her husband. The Grammy Award winner, 62, told PEOPLE how husband Vince Gill "made every day of the journey okay" after her bike accident in July, as she arrived Saturday at the Music Center in Los Angeles for an event honoring Jerry Moss. "The biggest thing...
Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted arriving at the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California for her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was photographed in The Attico"Sam" Black Midi Dress ($1,250), which featured two slanted peekaboo slashes. She paired the dress with Saint Laurent Gloria Sandals that had a rhinestone strap detail...
Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Says He's 'Lost for Words' After Her Death
"I hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side," Navarone Garibaldi penned in a tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after her death Navarone Garibaldi is mourning the loss of his half-sister, Lisa Marie Presley. The son of Priscilla Presley paid tribute to Lisa Marie after she died on Thursday at age 54, sharing a throwback photo of the late singer-songwriter and himself when he was a child. Calling her "Big sister," Garibaldi, 35, wrote in the Friday Instagram caption, "I...
David Foster Says It's a 'Little Bit Different' Raising a Toddler at 73: 'I Can Offer Him Wisdom'
David Foster tells PEOPLE about his approach to raising 23-month-old son Rennie David Foster is still adjusting to being the father of a baby boy. Foster, 73, welcomed son Rennie, 23 months, in 2021 with wife Katharine McPhee, 38, having already raised six adult daughters from previous relationships: Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36. "I had all daughters until my son and I love all my daughters immeasurably, but having a son is a little bit different," Foster tells PEOPLE. The music producer is also...
'American Idol' Alum C.J. Harris Dead at 31
The musician came in sixth place on season 13 of American Idol in 2014 American Idol alum C.J. Harris, who placed sixth on the show's 13th season in 2014, has died. He was 31. A spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirms to PEOPLE that Harris died on Sunday after he was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama. CPR efforts were unsuccessful. TMZ was first to report the news. Jessica Meuse, who competed on season 13 of Idol alongside Harris, remembered the star in an Instagram tribute. "Your talent and smile...
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why Twins Max and Emme Were Surprised When Watching Selena for First Time
Jennifer Lopez thought her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, knew more about Selena's life story than they did Jennifer Lopez's kids are getting to know their mom's acting work. The "On the Floor" singer, 53, recently sat down with Today, where she shared which of her films her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme have seen. "They've watched Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, funnily enough," Lopez said. "They haven't gotten into like, Out of Sight. They saw Selena." While the twins knew their mom portrayed Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the late...
90 Day: Ed Refuses to Return Liz's Ring as He Claims 'It's Not Me' After Being Shown Receipts He Cheated
Ed said he "can't accept who [Liz] is" after breaking up with her for the 11th time Ed "Big Ed" Brown's hands are clean — so he says. The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After lead denied being active on dating apps during his engagement to Elizabeth "Liz" Woods, even as she pulled out receipts. In front of the tell-all group, Liz showed an apparent screenshot of Ed's active status on an Asian dating website, but he continued to maintain his innocence. "It's not me," Ed said. Liz showed a...
Michael Strahan Shares Throwback Photos with His Mom on Her Birthday: 'I'm the Luckiest Man Alive'
"You have always been a steady rock full of love and hugs," Michael Strahan wrote to his mother in a birthday tribute shared on Instagram Michael Strahan is one proud son! On Monday, the Good Morning America co-anchor, 51, celebrated his mother, Louise Strahan, on her birthday in a sweet Instagram post. He shared a current photo of the mother-son duo posing together, along with a throwback snap from his days as a New York Giants player and another old photo of him making a silly face as...
Christina Applegate Rocks 'Dead to Me' Mani and Matching Shoes with Daughter at Critics Choice Awards
Applegate brought her 11-year-old daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, to Sunday's event, which marks the actress' first awards show since announcing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in 2021 Christina Applegate made a memorable appearance at the 28th Critics Choice Awards. The Dead to Me star, 51, who was nominated for best actress in a comedy series, paid tribute to her character, Jen, and Linda Cardellini's character, Judy, with her award show manicure. The actress had her nails painted a deep blue shade with "Jen" and "Judy" written on them...
Anika Noni Rose Marries Jason Dirden: Inside Their 'Moving' Wedding Officiated by Colman Domingo
The Princess and the Frog actress got married in an October ceremony with the Euphoria actor officiating As a former Disney princess, Anika Noni Rose could not have a wedding that was anything less than fit for a royal. And her ceremony did not disappoint. The voice behind Tiana in Disney's The Princess and the Frog, Rose, 50, married Jason Dirden last October in Los Angeles, Brides reported. The two met in 2014 when they were cast in the Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun. Dirden...
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Joins Wednesday's Viral Dance Trend, Says Daughter Truely 'Made Me Do It'
Christine and Truely Brown are just the latest to pay homage to Jenna Ortega's meme-able moves from Netflix's hit series about Wednesday Addams Christine Brown is showing off her creepiest (and trendiest) moves. The Sister Wives star became the latest to join the Wednesday hype — and recreated Wednesday Addams' viral dance. A TikTok uploaded to her Instagram account showed Christine copying Netflix star Jenna Ortega's moves as seen in the hit series. "My daughter [Truely] made me do it," Christine captioned the video. Christine's youngest daughter, 12, made...
Dax Shepard Tells Anna Kendrick She Is the 'Single Human' of Whom Wife Kristen Bell Is 'Jealous'
"She monitored you, recognized how brilliant you were, lost some roles to you," the actor shared with Anna Kendrick during her appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast Dax Shepard confessed to Anna Kendrick that his wife Kristen Bell is envious of her. While appearing recently on Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast Armchair Expert, the Pitch Perfect star was given a "quick compliment" by the co-host while discussing her new role in the upcoming movie, Alice, Darling. "I've known Kristen [Bell] for fifteen years, she has only had jealousy over...
People
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Michelle Money Engaged to Golfer Mike Weir: 'Me and You Forever!'
Bachelor in Paradise alum Michelle Money is getting hitched!. The reality TV star announced her engagement to golfer Mike Weir on Instagram last week, posting a carousel of sweet photos of the couple with the caption: "Mike and I are getting married!💍❤️" In one of the photos,...
Julia Roberts Sparkles in Sequined Starburst Dress at 28th Critics Choice Awards
Nominated for her performance in Gaslit, Julia Roberts arrived Sunday at the 28th Critics Choice Awards in a gorgeous black Schiaparelli gown featuring a sequin starburst pattern Julia Roberts was radiant on the 28th Critics Choice Awards red carpet. The Gaslit star, 55, who is nominated for best actress in a limited series or movie made for television, wore a gorgeous, black Schiaparelli gown with long sleeves and a sequin starburst pattern at the neckline — styled by Elizabeth Stewart — as she arrived Sunday evening at the awards show. Accessorizing the look...
Video of Boy Singing Showtunes Goes Viral, Delta Offers to Fly Him and His Family to Broadway Show
Nathan Broxton, 11, has won accolades from famous fans for his backseat renditions of Broadway favorites, and now he'll be on his way to see the real deal for himself An 11-year-old boy from Orange County, California, has won hearts with his impassioned renditions of Broadway showtunes — as documented by his mom on TikTok — and now he's planning to go see his first show... with a little help from Delta Air Lines. Nathan Broxton's initial penchant for singing along in the family car resulted in...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Dresses Up Like Late Grandpa Frank Gifford — See the Sweet Photo!
Cody Gifford and Erika Brown Gifford's son Frank Michael, 7 months, was named after the late NFL star Erika Brown Gifford is sharing a sweet and sentimental photo of her little boy. Kathie Lee Gifford's daughter-in-law shared a photo on Instagram Monday of her 7-month-old son, Frank Michael, dressed to match a photo of husband Cody Gifford's late father, Frank Gifford, "Big Frank —swipe—> Little Frankie❤️💙🤍 SO proud of Grandpa's team 🏈 Go @NYGiants ✨," she captioned the photo set, which begins with a picture of the late Gifford, who spent...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Videos of Daughter Sterling Playing Mom to Her Baby Doll: Watch
Sterling Skye is already practicing her parenting skills. On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of adorable videos on her Instagram Stories of her 22-month-old daughter playing mom to her baby doll. Sterling, who wears a pair of tan and white checked pants and a white tee, sweetly cradles her...
Before They Were Famous: Stars in After-School Specials
Michelle Pfeiffer & Val Kilmer, One Too Many, 1985. "It was only some drinks until one mistake made it one too many," warned the trailer for this cautionary tale about drinking and driving, which was directed by Pfeiffer's then-husband, Peter Horton. "I usually don't cringe when I think back or see myself," Kilmer told PEOPLE in 2013 of his past performances.
People
384K+
Followers
65K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0