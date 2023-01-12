Effective: 2023-01-17 23:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bedford; Coffee; Cumberland; Giles; Grundy; Lawrence; Lewis; Marshall; Maury; Van Buren; Warren; Wayne; White DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

BEDFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO