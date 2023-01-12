Effective: 2023-01-18 00:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Clay; Dougherty; Early; Lee; Miller; Quitman; Randolph; Seminole; Terrell DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

BAKER COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO