Clayton student on Dean’s List
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Jaaron Espada of Clayton has earned a place on the fall semester Dean’s List at Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri. To qualify, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better while carrying at least 12 semester hours. Espada is an online student at Columbia, a private, nonprofit school founded in 1851. Today, the […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password
The post Clayton student on Dean’s List first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .
Comments / 0