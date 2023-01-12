ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

A ride-hailing service makes headway

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 5 days ago

Here’s a recap of the transportation stories making news in Johnston County in 2022. Ride-hailing service? The year began with four citizens asking county commissioners to seek dollars from a federal infrastructure bill to expand public transportation in Johnston. “This bill can make serious headway for JoCo citizens,” said a letter from Linda Bennett, Carolyn Cash, Stuart A. Lee and […]

Related
jocoreport.com

Four Injured In Johnston County Crash

Two vehicles collided nearly head-on about 7:00pm Saturday on NC Highway 96 North. The crash occurred in the 13000 block of NC 96 North, not far from the Wake County line. Witnesses at the scene stated a southbound white van had passed them “at high-speed” just before it collided with a northbound silver SUV. “He passed 3 or 4 cars on a double-yellow line,” the witness said.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Crash on I-40 East in Durham closes 3 lanes

DURHAM, N.C. — A Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 40 East near exit 278 and North Carolina Highway 55 has closed three of the four lanes. WRAL News was told that a tractor trailer is down in a ditch, a pickup truck is badly damaged, and traffic is backed up for miles.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Apartment complex raising rent by hundreds of dollars

Residents of a Rocky Mount apartment complex are questioning a sharp uptick in rent imposed by new ownership company. Some are facing rent increases of around $300. Residents of a Rocky Mount apartment complex are questioning a sharp uptick in rent imposed by new ownership company. Some are facing rent increases of around $300.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

I-40 west reopens after 4-car crash near Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving at least four cars has closed all but one lane of Interstate 40 west for an hour in southeast Raleigh Saturday night. The wreck was reported around 6:45 p.m. along I-40 west just east of exit 300, which is the exit for Rock Quarry Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

BCBS Donates To Wayne Community College Pantry

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (BCBS) was so impressed with Wayne Community College’s effort to stem student food insecurity that it contributed to the project. Blue Cross NC has been conducting an “Extra Miles Tour” to meet with community leaders who are collaborating on solutions to...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

Tiny apartments renting for $1,000 planned for Hillsborough Street

A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments" -- each roughly the size of a shipping container -- renting for $1,000 per month on Hillsborough Street. A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments"...
jocoreport.com

Suspect Armed With Sword Causes Extensive Damage

JOHNSTON COUNTY – A 29 year-old man is being held under a $125,000 bond in the Johnston County Jail following a bizarre incident in western Johnston County. Around 11:05am Wednesday, Jan. 11, deputies were dispatched to Peed Lane, Angier off NC 210 near Jackson-King Road, for a report of a suspicious person in the yard of the victim’s home. The suspect allegedly entered a barn on the property and removed a sword. Using the stolen sword the suspect, Pedro Garcia Nava of Dunn, allegedly slashed a dozen tires on nearby vehicles and a farm tractor. He then reportedly broke into five cars and smashed out a car window.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
multihousingnews.com

North Carolina Community Sells for $57M

CBRE represented RK Properties, which sold the Raleigh property five years after acquiring it. RK Properties, a Long Beach, Calif.-based multifamily property investment firm, has sold Edwards Mill Townhomes and Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in northwest Raleigh, N.C., for $56.5 million, more than five years after making its initial investment in the Triangle for $34.5 million.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Day to Affect Local Government Services

The annual observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 16 will affect numerous local government services in the Orange County area. Here’s what you can expect:. Town of Chapel Hill. There will be no residential trash collection on Monday, January 16. The make-up day is scheduled...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Selma Town Manager Fired

SELMA – After serving less than two years, the Selma town council voted Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Brent Taylor. The unanimous vote to terminate is employment contract followed a closed session of the town board. Mr. Taylor had served as the town manager since April 1, 2021....
SELMA, NC
jocoreport.com

Police Investigating Suspected Fatal Canned Air Overdose

SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police and the Johnston County Medical Examiner are investigating the suspected overdose death of a Johnston County woman. Around 9:00am Monday, Jan. 9, the 46 year-old victim was at Walmart when she reportedly overdosed by “huffing” Air Duster. She was transported to Johnston Medical Center in Smithfield, reportedly refused medical treatment, and left the emergency department. Sometime later the woman obtained a ride with an unknown person.
SMITHFIELD, NC
K97.5

New Apartments Coming to RDU, But It Aint Worth It

  We already know the housing market and apartments in RDU are increasing excessively in space, rent, traffic, and so much more, but these new apartments being built on Hillsborough Street just don’t make any sense. A new residential development is making its way on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh with some new apartments that take […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Police take armed man into custody at Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after Durham police officers were called to conduct a welfare check. Around 11 a.m., Durham police officers came across a man with a gun when they responded to Walbash Street at Dayton Street, in the McDougald Terrace community. There...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Family displaced by house fire near Angier; crews ‘saddened’ by loss

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — A small family was displaced by a house fire Monday afternoon in northern Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 12:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kipling Road, according to the Northwest Harnett Fire Department. Fire crews were able to quickly...
ANGIER, NC
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

