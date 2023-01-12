Daddy-Daughter Dance in Selma is Feb. 10
SELMA — The Parks and Recreation Department will stage its third Daddy-Daughter Dance from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Selma Civic Center, 300 N. Webb St. The evening will feature dinner, beverages, dessert, a DJ and a photo booth with printouts. The cost is $15 per adult and $12 per child. Dress is semi-formal. The dance […]
