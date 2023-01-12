ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, NC

Daddy-Daughter Dance in Selma is Feb. 10

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 5 days ago

SELMA — The Parks and Recreation Department will stage its third Daddy-Daughter Dance from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Selma Civic Center, 300 N. Webb St. The evening will feature dinner, beverages, dessert, a DJ and a photo booth with printouts. The cost is $15 per adult and $12 per child. Dress is semi-formal. The dance […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Daddy-Daughter Dance in Selma is Feb. 10 first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Amanda Lamb: Finality

RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Kinston youth lead MLK Day celebrations, events in ENC today

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston youth led the march Sunday for the Kinston/Lenoir County Branch of the NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations. “Working, Going and Growing Stronger Together in 2023” was the theme for the event. People gathered on the steps of the Lenoir County Courthouse to pay tribute to the life and […]
KINSTON, NC
WRAL

Person in police custody dies in Raleigh

Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody. Police on Tuesday gathered outside a sweepstakes parlor at Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Rock Quarry Road, where officers said someone died in police custody.
RALEIGH, NC
wunc.org

Speech competition winner reflects on MLK's legacy; Butterfield to speak in Rocky Mount

Monday is the day America honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. And Rocky Mount holds a special place in that legacy. About 60 years ago, Dr. King gave an early version of his "I Have a Dream" speech in the eastern North Carolina city, and young people there today have the chance to honor the civil rights leader with an oratory competition. This year's high school winner is Anna Riegel, a senior at Northern Nash High School.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Food Lion Deals Jan. 18-24: Whole chicken, pork loin, Oscar Mayer Beef Franks, turkey sausage, celery, Buy 5 Save $5 promo

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Jan. 18 including celery, whole chicken, pork loin, Oscar Mayer Beef Franks, turkey sausage, Morning Star Farms products, SeaPak seafood, Classico Pasta Sauce, Kraft Barbecue Sauce, glazed doughnuts, a Buy 5 Save $5 promotion and more.
RALEIGH, NC
neusenews.com

Kinston High 1st Semester 2022 Principal’s List and A/B Honor Roll

Congratulations to the following Kinston High School students:. 9th Grade: Kaliya Andeson, Christian Anselmo, Christopher Anselmo, Ania Brunson, Anthony Castillo, Melondia Crouell, Naim Cuttino, Willow Gardner, Nina Gibson, Josiah Hart, Avanni Holt, Cenque Jones, KyAsha King, Miracle Moore Felton, Kaylin Morris, Laurien Mumford, Shaniya Murphy, Kelly Richardson, Breana Riddick, Terry Sutton.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Wilson man gets quite the early Christmas present with lottery win

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wilson man got quite the early Christmas present when he won $110,000 in one of the NC Education Lottery games. Walter Clark tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot. He purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh […]
WILSON, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville activates white flag shelter for freezing temperatures

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville will open a white flag shelter Saturday night due to freezing temperatures. The Fayetteville Police Department said that due to the below-freezing temperatures in the area, the Salvation Army said that Saturday evening would be a “White Flag Status.”. If...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Segregation and gentrification: History of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods preserved in new book

WRAL enterprise multimedia journalist & Heather Leah, WRAL multiplatform producer. Entire neighborhoods torn down and erased by time. A small, unassuming park near downtown, where once stood an entire college campus. A cemetery that, for years, was overgrown and practically unnoticed by passersby. A hidden alleyway in downtown where the first licensed Black doctor in North Carolina once lived – now hidden by high-rises.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Woman Punched During Argument Over Parking Space

SMITHFIELD – A Selma woman said she was assaulted over a parking space at Carolina Premium Outlets on Outlet Center Drive. The incident was reported on December 23 around 1:30pm. The 55 year-old victim said after parking her car an argument ensued over the parking space with a Hispanic...
SMITHFIELD, NC
chapelboro.com

Pittsboro Elementary Teacher Charged With Assault

Chatham County Schools says it is addressing a situation involving a 4th-grade teacher who faces five counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident that occurred after he was hired — but before his first day of work. Eric Hudson, 45, who last Friday was...
PITTSBORO, NC
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy