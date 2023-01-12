ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Spezia sign Poland midfielder Zurkowski on loan from Fiorentina

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Poland midfielder Szymon Zurkowski has joined Serie A side Spezia on loan from Fiorentina, both clubs said on Thursday.

The deal has been signed with an obligation to make the transfer permanent, the clubs added.

Zurkowski, 25, signed for Fiorentina in January 2019 from Polish top-flight side Gornik Zabrze.

He was sent on loan to then Serie B team Empoli in January 2020 and made nearly 70 league appearances across three seasons.

In 2020-21 he helped them win the second tier title, securing their return to Serie A.

Zurkowski made his Poland debut in a 1-1 friendly draw against Scotland in March 2022, and was called up by coach Czeslaw Michniewicz for the World Cup in Qatar.

He will join fellow Poland internationals Bartlomiej Dragowski, Arkadiusz Reca and Jakub Kiwior at Spezia.

Related
Soccer-Wolves sign Spain midfielder Sarabia from PSG

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Spain midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Paris St Germain on a contract until 2025, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Wolves paid 5 million euros ($5.4 million), according to media reports, for the player who featured at last year's World Cup and had a contract until 2024 with PSG.
Golf-Poulter says he might not participate in Ryder Cup

Jan 17 (Reuters) - England's Ian Poulter said he might not compete in this year's Ryder Cup even if he qualifies. The 47-year-old, nicknamed "Mr Ryder Cup" for his exploits in previous editions for the European team, joined the LIV Golf series in June, jeopardising his involvement in the biennial contest.
