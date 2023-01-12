ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cricket-Rashid mulls BBL future after Australia refuse to play Afghanistan

 5 days ago
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is considering his future in the Big Bash League (BBL) after Australia's men's team withdrew from their one-day (ODI) series against Afghanistan, citing the Taliban's restrictions on the rights of women and girls.

Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration last month imposed a ban on women attending universities. Girls have been banned from high school since March and they have also been excluded from parks and gyms.

Australia and Afghanistan were scheduled to play three ODIs in the United Arab Emirates this year but CA scrapped the series after consultation with stakeholders, including the Australian government.

"I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March," Rashid, who plays for the Adelaide Strikers, said in a statement on Twitter.

"I take great pride in representing my country, and we have made great progress on the world stage. This decision from CA sets us back in that journey."

Rashid played eight times for the Strikers this season, but left the BBL this month to compete in South Africa's new Twenty20 league, in which he is captain of MI Cape Town.

"If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia, then I wouldn't want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition," Rashid said.

Australia were scheduled to play a test match against Afghanistan in November, 2021 but it was postponed after the Taliban seized power in August of that year.

Afghan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq pointed to Australia's previous withdrawal on Twitter.

"Time to say won't be participating in big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions," said Naveen, who plays for the Sydney Sixers.

"That's how they went about the one-off test, now ODI when a country is going through so much in place off (sic) being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them."

