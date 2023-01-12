ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' teaser shows Idris Elba in the shadows

By Annie Martin
 5 days ago

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Luther: The Fallen Sun .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Du5Bb_0kCZcrXz00
Idris Elba reprises DCI John Luther in the "Luther" sequel film "Luther: The Fallen Sun." File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

The streaming service shared a teaser for the crime drama Thursday that features Idris Elba .

Luther: The Fallen Sun is a sequel to the TV series Luther , which had a five-season run on BBC One. Season 5 was released in January 2019.

The sequel film is written by Luther creator Neil Cross and directed by Season 5 director Jamie Payne. Elba reprises his role of John Luther, a brilliant Detective Chief Inspector with a dark side.

Something's coming...

Luther: The Fallen Sun in select theaters February 24 and March 10 on Netflix pic.twitter.com/zFAwmrEbaj — Netflix (@netflix) January 12, 2023

The teaser shows Luther (Elba) in the shadows as a person in a voiceover teases a new threat.

"Something's coming. You see me now?" the voice says.

Cynthia Erivo , Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley also star.

Netflix previously shared first-look photos for the film in December.

Luther: The Fallen Sun opens in select theaters Feb. 24 and starts streaming March 10 on Netflix.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

