Soccer-Newcastle midfielder Joelinton charged with drink-driving

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has been charged with drink-driving after being stopped by police in the early hours of Thursday and is due to appear in court at the end of January.

"Shortly before 1.20am today (Thursday), officers pulled over a vehicle in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle and arrested the occupant," a Northumbria Police spokesperson said.

"Joelinton Cassio, 26, of Ponteland, has since been charged with driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol.

"He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on January 26."

The Brazilian has played 21 matches for Eddie Howe's side this season, scoring three goals and making three assists.

Reuters has contacted Newcastle for comment. Sky Sports reported that Newcastle were aware of the incident but had declined to comment.

