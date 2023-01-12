Read full article on original website
Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree
Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
foxbaltimore.com
Newly released poll says crime is most important issue among black voters in Maryland
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A newly released Gonzales Maryland Poll found voters in Maryland believe the economy, inflation and crime are the two most important issues today. Specifically, the poll found, the majority of Black voters (35%) believe crime is the most important issue. More than 60% of Baltimore City's population is African American.
foxbaltimore.com
Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing of Baltimore grandmother at East Baltimore church
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Manzie Smith Jr. pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing 69-year-old Evelyn Player at her East Baltimore church in November 2021, the City State's Attorney's Office confirmed. Smith received a sentence of Life suspending all but 50 years, followed by five years of probation. Police identified Smith in...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore during the past week. Aaron Dorsey was killed on January 12, 2023, in the unit block of West Biddle Street. Jimmy Bailey was killed on January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. Ronnie...
Baltimore Bar Fight Shooter Turns Himself Into Police After Victim Sought Medical Attention
A 61-year-old man was arrested after shooting and injuring a man during a bar fight in Baltimore, authorities say. Michael Breckenridge was found by police after shooting a 51-year-old man in the 400 block of Eutaw Street in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Baltimore police.
School violence becomes rising concern in Baltimore County
School violence will be a big topic at the next Baltimore County school board meeting on January 17th.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police make arrested in Dundalk shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they made an arrested in the Dundalk shooting on Monday. Police say detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that happened at around 5:30 p. on the unit block of Shipping Place,. Officers found a man in his 30s injured with...
Body With 'Trauma' Found Behind Baltimore Building: Police
Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found behind a building in Baltimore, authorities say.The body was discovered by police after a report was made of an unresponsive man laying in the 1800 block of North Wolfe Street around 9 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to Baltimore police.O…
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect pleads guilty to murder of 69-year-old woman killed inside church
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Manzie Smith, the suspect accused of killing 69-year-old Evelyn Player inside her church has pleaded guilty. The horrific crime has reminded Baltimore residents of how the continued violence in the city is happening more and more in the unlikeliest places. According to the Baltimore City State's...
foxbaltimore.com
2 teen boys taken to hospital after northeast Baltimore double shooting Tuesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two 16-year-old boys were taken to the hospital after being shot in the Moores Run Park neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Tuesday evening. At about 5:54 p.m., police officers were sent to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue to investigate a reported shooting, said the department.
foxbaltimore.com
61-year-old arrested, charged after argument leads to shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged after a dispute at a local tavern, according to police. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, a 51-year-old man stopped a Maryland Transit Authority (MTA) police officer and requested medical assistance. The officer observed that the victim was suffering from...
foxbaltimore.com
Ambulance stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Saturday, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said an ambulance from Bayview Hospital was stolen Saturday night. The Baltimore City Fire Department alerted officers of the theft around 8:45 p.m. The ambulance was gone for about five minutes before officers began searching, police said. Police said officers were able...
foxbaltimore.com
Warnings and citations remain in question as squeegee enforcement is underway
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Enforcement of the city’s squeegee ban appears to be off to a slow start as kids are routinely spotted at intersections in the enforcement zones. On Jan. 10, 2023, Mayor Brandon Scott’s squeegee collaborative took effect, banning the activity at six intersections that had some of the most issues with motorists. However, a week after the implementation, there are squeegee kids who have continued to flout the law and stand on the corners.
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County Police Dog Laura retires from police force
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — Beloved Anne Arundel County Police Dog Laura retired on Tuesday after a long career of using her nose the help the department. Laura has sniffed over 125 kilos of CDS, seized $400,00,00 in US Dollars, and had 187 drug finds, according to the authorities.
Detainee found dead at Baltimore Central Booking; awaiting autopsy results
Detectives from the MD Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating after the death of a detainee at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center on January 10.
foxbaltimore.com
Sleeping homeowner wakes up to find bullet in picture frame, say police
SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say a homeowner in Severna Park woke up to find a projectile embedded in a picture frame near a bedroom where they were sleeping. The shooting happened between 5:30 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at a...
foxbaltimore.com
Deputy Mayor targeted for larger role as squeegee kids continue to ignore ban
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As squeegee kids continue to ignore the city's 'no squeegee zones' the deputy mayor behind the initiative is in line for a promotion. Faith Leach, who has led the city's attempts to find jobs for squeegee kids will soon become the city's new administrator. The mayor...
foxbaltimore.com
Food delivery driver robbed, stabbed in Pikesville
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating a robbery and assault in Pikesville that left a delivery driver hospitalized. Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers were notified of an assault and robbery in the 100 block of Sudbrook Road, according to police. The victim, who was...
weaa.org
Names of Baltimore’s 2022 homicide victims to be displayed on a banner this weekend
(Baltimore, MD) -- The names of 333 victims killed in gun violence in Baltimore last year will go on display this weekend outside the New Covenant Church in the 1800 block of Wickes Avenue. The 20-feet-wide and 30-feet-tall banner is a project of the Guardian Angels. The community service and...
VINDICATION: Baltimore State's Attorney Drops Keith Davis Jr's Murder Charges
All charges against Keith Davis, Jr., who has been tried in Maryland multiple times for the same murder in regards to a Pimlico Race Course shooting have been dropped, the State’s Attorney announced. Newly elected Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates declared on Friday, Jan. 13 that his office...
