kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo House Fire
The Amarillo Fire Marshal is investigating an overnight blaze, on Tuesday at Evergreen Street and Northeast 9th Avenue. Firefighters were called out at 1:46 a.m. and when they arrived they found smoke and fire coming out of the rear of the house. Firefighters managed to work their way into the...
KFDA
Crews respond to overnight structure fire near NE 9th Ave
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to an overnight structure fire near Evergreen Street and NE 9th Ave. According to the report, at around 1:46 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department was called near Evergreen Street and NE 9th Ave on reports of a structure fire. When crews...
abc7amarillo.com
Early morning house fire: Neighbors thought someone might be inside
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — When the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire, neighbors told them they thought someone might still be inside. The fire at 928 Evergreen Street started around 1:45 a.m. The first truck to arrive found heavy flames coming from the back corner...
kgncnewsnow.com
Fire Leaves 3 Injured
A blaze at the Phillips 66 Borger complex in Hutchinson County has left three people injured. At 10:15 this morning fire crews responded to the blaze that started at the complex. As of 11:07 am, the fire was still active and crews were working on the blaze to stabilize the...
BREAKING: Reported Explosion, Fire at Johnson Tank Farm Near Borger and Stinnett
Update posted by the High Plains Observer shows the scene. An update has been posted by officials with the Borger Complex. According to several sources and area emergency communications, there have been multiple reports of explosions at Phillip 66 Johnson Tank Farm in Hutchinson County near FM1551 & Wilson. The...
kgncnewsnow.com
Afternoon Amarillo Fire
Amarillo Fire crews worked an afternoon blaze Monday, on Northwest !6th Avenue And North Bonham Streets. The Fire Department found the fire in the backyard of the home, at 3;43 p.m. An RV, several sheds, and several lawnmowers were on fire and the blaze was under control at 3:57 p.m.
Fire crews respond to fire in northwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that crews were called to a fire in northwest Amarillo Monday afternoon. According to AFD, crews were called to the scene of a fire involving an RV, sheds, and several lawnmowers on NW 16th. AFD said crews arrived on the scene at 3:49 p.m. and were […]
KFDA
Fire officials investigating a fire in northwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire officials are investigating after a fire in northwest Amarillo. About 3:43 p.m., Amarillo Fire Department were called out to Northwest 16th Avenue and North Bonham Street on a fire. Officials said an RV, a couple of sheds, and several lawn mowers were on fire, creating...
KFDA
VIDEO: Highway reopens 6 hours after fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex
KWTX
6 injured in fire at Texas oil refinery
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Six people have been injured in a fire Tuesday at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County, a refinery complex north of Amarillo, Texas. According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that...
abc7amarillo.com
Reports of Pampa 'Texas Rose' steakhouse burned in fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — There were reports of a structure fire in Pampa that burned from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday morning. The structure was allegedly 'Texas Rose', a popular restaurant that has been in town for several years. The extent of the damages is currently unclear. This...
kgncnewsnow.com
Two Amarillo Robberies Lead to Mans Arrest
Amarillo police have a man under arrest for two separate robberies, From Thursday night. 35-year-old Shane Ray Bursie was arrested at his home on North Kentucky Street. The first robbery happened at the Dollar General store at 8:25 p.m. in South Georgia…. The suspect was wearing dark clothing and a...
Could Amarillo Finally Get The First Big Snowfall Of The Season?
I woke up this morning to a weather alert. Supposedly, this weekend is going to be cold and it has the potential to give us something we haven't seen much of this winter. Could Amarillo really be getting the first big snowfall of the season this weekend?. Knowing The Texas...
9 Amarillo Mugshot Celebrity Lookalikes According To Facebook
It doesn't take getting arrested for figuring out that the process of getting arrested and booked into a county jail may not be a pleasant experience. But if getting arrested in of itself is not bad enough to deter you from committing crimes, this might. You might have stumbled across...
Guilty Verdict For Amarillo Man In 2020 Hotel Murder
A Potter County jury found 49-year-old Christopher Michael Yager guilty of murder following a two-day trial. On June 6, 2020, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called out to a shooting at the Country Inn & Suites in the 2000 block of Soncy. The victim, 32-year-old Alejandro Holguin Chavez, was found deceased at the scene.
How Many Names Did Amarillo Blvd Have Before This One?
I recently came across an interesting news article about the naming of Amarillo Blvd. For me, Amarillo Blvd has always had its name. I know that Route 66 and "the Blvd" have a lot of shared history. I know that the Blvd is home to several pieces of Amarillo history.
Look! It’s A Mountain Getaway Everyday In Amarillo
The one thing about Amarillo is that it has a ton of real estate. You never know what you are going to find in a home here in Amarillo. Some homes have rivers, some are castles, and some even look like dollhouses, but one thing is for certain, they are all unique.
Buc-ee’s Update: One Step Closer to Construction in Amarillo
Great news for Buc-cee's fans in Amarillo. The dream of having this amazing store in Bomb City is one step closer. We have been on pins and needles since the announcement was made that Amarillo was getting a Buc-ee's. The Amarillo City Council voted for Buc-ee's on February 8, 2022, and it passed in a 5-0 vote.
The Friendliest Little Dive Bar in Amarillo Is For Sale
Just about everyone has a special little bar that they've frequented in their life. Our own special 'Cheers', if you would. There are plenty of people who consider theirs to be Buckles Lounge. And wouldn't you know it? It's now up for sale--and the price is a complete steal. Listed...
Clovis man arrested in Amarillo on drug trafficking charge
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police say a suspected drug dealer was caught in Amarillo last week. They say, back in September, the Region 5 Drug Task Force – along with local law enforcement – raided two locations in Clovis that were both owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. They say they found nearly 400 fentanyl pills […]
