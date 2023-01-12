ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo House Fire

The Amarillo Fire Marshal is investigating an overnight blaze, on Tuesday at Evergreen Street and Northeast 9th Avenue. Firefighters were called out at 1:46 a.m. and when they arrived they found smoke and fire coming out of the rear of the house. Firefighters managed to work their way into the...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Crews respond to overnight structure fire near NE 9th Ave

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to an overnight structure fire near Evergreen Street and NE 9th Ave. According to the report, at around 1:46 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department was called near Evergreen Street and NE 9th Ave on reports of a structure fire. When crews...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Early morning house fire: Neighbors thought someone might be inside

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — When the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire, neighbors told them they thought someone might still be inside. The fire at 928 Evergreen Street started around 1:45 a.m. The first truck to arrive found heavy flames coming from the back corner...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fire Leaves 3 Injured

A blaze at the Phillips 66 Borger complex in Hutchinson County has left three people injured. At 10:15 this morning fire crews responded to the blaze that started at the complex. As of 11:07 am, the fire was still active and crews were working on the blaze to stabilize the...
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Afternoon Amarillo Fire

Amarillo Fire crews worked an afternoon blaze Monday, on Northwest !6th Avenue And North Bonham Streets. The Fire Department found the fire in the backyard of the home, at 3;43 p.m. An RV, several sheds, and several lawnmowers were on fire and the blaze was under control at 3:57 p.m.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Fire officials investigating a fire in northwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire officials are investigating after a fire in northwest Amarillo. About 3:43 p.m., Amarillo Fire Department were called out to Northwest 16th Avenue and North Bonham Street on a fire. Officials said an RV, a couple of sheds, and several lawn mowers were on fire, creating...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Highway reopens 6 hours after fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex

VIDEO: Highway reopens 6 hours after fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex
AMARILLO, TX
KWTX

6 injured in fire at Texas oil refinery

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Six people have been injured in a fire Tuesday at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County, a refinery complex north of Amarillo, Texas. According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that...
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Reports of Pampa 'Texas Rose' steakhouse burned in fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — There were reports of a structure fire in Pampa that burned from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday morning. The structure was allegedly 'Texas Rose', a popular restaurant that has been in town for several years. The extent of the damages is currently unclear. This...
PAMPA, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Two Amarillo Robberies Lead to Mans Arrest

Amarillo police have a man under arrest for two separate robberies, From Thursday night. 35-year-old Shane Ray Bursie was arrested at his home on North Kentucky Street. The first robbery happened at the Dollar General store at 8:25 p.m. in South Georgia…. The suspect was wearing dark clothing and a...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Guilty Verdict For Amarillo Man In 2020 Hotel Murder

A Potter County jury found 49-year-old Christopher Michael Yager guilty of murder following a two-day trial. On June 6, 2020, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called out to a shooting at the Country Inn & Suites in the 2000 block of Soncy. The victim, 32-year-old Alejandro Holguin Chavez, was found deceased at the scene.
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Look! It’s A Mountain Getaway Everyday In Amarillo

The one thing about Amarillo is that it has a ton of real estate. You never know what you are going to find in a home here in Amarillo. Some homes have rivers, some are castles, and some even look like dollhouses, but one thing is for certain, they are all unique.
AMARILLO, TX
KRQE News 13

Clovis man arrested in Amarillo on drug trafficking charge

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police say a suspected drug dealer was caught in Amarillo last week. They say, back in September, the Region 5 Drug Task Force – along with local law enforcement – raided two locations in Clovis that were both owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. They say they found nearly 400 fentanyl pills […]
CLOVIS, NM

