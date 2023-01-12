Read full article on original website
Do You Agree With This List of Washington’s Favorite Things?
I know you've seen those articles floating around the internet. Heck, I'd almost guarantee that you've lost the battle with your curiosity and have taken the plunge at least once. You know the ones; The Most Popular Underwear Brand in Every State. I Google'd that just to make sure it wasn't a real thing because you never know anymore with the internet.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Do You Know How to Pronounce These Awesome West Coast City Names?
City names are frequently mispronounced. Surprisingly, those who are new to or unfamiliar with a city are not always the ones mispronouncing the names. There often is a correct way of pronouncing a city name, and a different but more popular way of pronouncing it. Locals sometimes develop an accepted pronunciation over time, and it sticks. So, an outsider might have it 'right' and still be wrong.
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this week
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Washington this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular shoe chain Nike will be closing one of their Washington store locations in Seattle, according to local reports.
Largest dam removal in history set to take place later this year
After nearly five decades of advocacy, four dams are about to be demolished to help salmon, but they’re not the dams we’re usually talking about. These dams are on the Klamath River in Oregon and California. The restoration project will help re-establish salmon habitat, improve water quality and...
This Week Last King Tides Have Different Dates On The Oregon And Washington Coasts
King Tides: This weekend, the final King Tides of the season will reach the Oregon and Washington coasts, but keep in mind that the dates are different this time. The greatest astronomical tides of the year often occur around the same dates, however this time there are some noticeable changes.
Washington would be second state with reduced DUI legal limit under Senate proposal
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington could become the second state in the country to lower its legal blood alcohol level (BAC) for DUI offenses to 0.05% under a proposal discussed in a Senate committee Monday. Senate Bill 5002 would lower the legal BAC limit from 0.08% if passed for anyone...
Don’t California my Michigan
The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
14 Annoying Habits Hawaiian Natives Want Idahoans To Stop Immediately
According to Population U, there ae 803 Hawaiians, 280 Guamanians/Chamorro, and 242 Samoans who reside in the state Idaho as of 2022. While the data clearly indicates Hawaiian and Pacific Islander representation is lacking in the Gem State, recent trends suggest that's changing. HAWAII'S population decline. A recent study conducted...
Washington witness describes hovering ball of light over nearby building
A Washington witness at Newcastle reported watching a hovering ball of light 15 feet over a nearby building that quickly moved away at 8:31 p.m. on November 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State
Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
Is Winning $1.35 Billion Mega Jackpot in WA, OR, CA Guaranteed?
The estimated Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday, January 13th will be an estimated $1.35 Billion, the second largest in the game's history. Lottery ticket buyers in Washington, Oregon, and California will have a shot at winning, as each is among the 45 states participating, along with Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah do not participate.
Sea lions, seals might be hampering WA salmon recovery. What can be done?
SAN JUAN CHANNEL — The earthy, fishy smell wafted aboard Joseph Gaydos’ research vessel first. Then came the guttural growls. Dozens of massive tan Steller’s sea lions were resting on the rocky islet. Gaydos, science director at SeaDoc Society, estimated 100 sea lions were hanging out. Sites...
Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
Parents push for stronger hazing penalties in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There’s a new push in the state legislature to increase the penalty for college students convicted of hazing. Lawmakers are now considering a bill named for Washington State University student Sam Martinez, who died from hazing in his fraternity. Right now, hazing is a misdemeanor...
Washington State Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Ends Term With Flurry of Commutations, Pardons; Calls Clemency a Chance ‘to Save Lives’
In her final hours on the job, Gov. Kate Brown released a list of the latest men and women to receive clemency on her watch, including 10 people who had been sentenced to spend the rest of their lives in prison. Brown made clemency a centerpiece of her 8-year administration,...
Can You Fly to Mexico With An Enhanced ID from WA, OR, CA?
Want a last-minute flight to Mexico but worried about the latest major airline woes?. Why not fly out on a lesser-known but very effective airline. I flew on a Sun Country airlines when I got a free New Year’s Eve trip to Laughlin, Nev., a decade or so ago. It was a pleasant flight, the crew was very friendly, and it felt as though I was on a large private jet, even though it was a packed flight. It felt very exclusive and they treated me like a queen. I’m not being paid to talk about this airline, I’m just sharing my personal experience.
