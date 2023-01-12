Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksro.com
Highway 37 Reopened After Weekend Flooding
Highway 37 in Marin County is back open after it was covered in floodwater. Crews spent part of the weekend and Monday pushing and pumping water off the highway in Novato, after the nearby Novato Creek overflowed following recent heavy rains. The right lane on the westbound side of Highway 37 is still closed and it’s unclear when it will reopen.
ksro.com
Highway 37 Remains Flooded Due to Weekend Rains
Highway 37 in Novato is closed indefinitely because of flooding. The highway has been closed since Saturday night. The California Highway Patrol plans to reopen the road when Caltrans deems it safe from flood-related dangers. Crews are pushing and pumping standing water off Highway 37. Overnight rain and high tides were expected to worsen the flooding in the area.
KTVU FOX 2
Highway 37 closed due to flooding
The major highway connecting Marin and Sonoma has been underwater all weekend. Highway 37 closed Saturday due to flooding. Officials say they are working to reopen the highway Monday morning.
ksro.com
North Bay Getting Break from the Rain This Week….. Mostly
After weeks of torrential rain, the North Bay might finally get a chance to dry out in the near future. After today, the ten-day forecast is mostly sunshine, other than a chance of afternoon rain on Wednesday. Today we’re supposed to get about a quarter to a half-inch of rain, before the storm clears out by about four o’clock in the afternoon. Sonoma County remains under a flood watch through midnight. Most of the rain is expected to fall in the southern end of the county today.
ksro.com
Rains Renew Concerns Over Aging Watmaugh Bridge
Recent torrential rains have reignited concerns about the longevity of the Watmaugh Bridge in Sonoma. Sonoma County has planned to replace the 94-year-old steel-truss bridge since 2003, when water was found to have seeped through the concrete and rusted the rebar along the bottom of the bridge. Chunks of concrete have already fallen off and into the creek bed below. Construction of a replacement bridge is expected to start next year.
ksro.com
Tree with Eagle’s Nest in Potter Valley Not Getting Cut Down by PG&E
A 120-foot ponderosa pine tree in Potter Valley will not be cut down for the time being. PG&E had a permit to cut the tree down, as they considered it a fire hazard. However, a pair of bald eagles moved in for nesting purposes. This caused activists to rally to save the tree with some even pledging to chain themselves to it. PG&E then agreed to not cut down the tree and negotiate with the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians and environmental groups. Regardless, the tree is now protected for 7 months as a bald eagle nesting site.
ksro.com
Windsor and Cloverdale Declare Emergencies Over Recent Rains
Windsor and Cloverdale have each declared severe storm emergencies following recent torrential rains. The Windsor Town Council approved an emergency declaration this week, calling it more proactive than because of a major incident. The Cloverdale City Council did the same, citing hundreds of thousands of dollars needed for repairs and for payments to an engineering contractor. When cities declare emergencies, they have a better chance of having their payments for storm-related costs being reimbursed by the state or federal governments. Other cities in Sonoma County are considering taking the same action.
Here's when rain is expected to pick back up in the Bay Area
Two rounds of rain are forecast to soak the Bay Area, bringing even more precipitation to an already water-logged region.
ksro.com
Sonoma Woman Injured by Driftwood Tree Along Humboldt County Coast
A woman from Sonoma is lucky to be alive after a sleeper wave sent a massive driftwood tree crashing into her family along the Humboldt County coast. Jessica Maroni was on vacation with her husband Dan and infant daughter, 8-month-old Maria at The Lost Coast on December 27th. They were walking along the beach when a 2-story wave came hurtling towards them. They ran away from the wave but a 3,000-pound redwood tree carried by the wave headed straight for the family, knocking Dan over. It then rolled over Jessica and her baby. Jessica says she heard bones crushing and was terrified, thinking little Maria had been killed. The baby was miraculously safe, but Jessica’s pelvis had been crushed. She was airlifted first to Eureka, then taken to UC Davis Medical Center, due to the extent of her injuries.
ksro.com
Abandoned Truck Hit by Wine Train in Napa
Napa police are still investigating a crash involving a wine train and a pickup truck. The Napa Valley Wine Train hit the abandoned truck that was parked on a rail bridge on Saturday night. The train hit the truck at about 20-miles-per-hour and pushed it all the way to a rail crossing. No one was injured, but the control arms at the crossing were damaged. Police got in touch with the owner of the pickup truck but it’s still unclear how it wound up left on the rail bridge.
ksro.com
Fair on Human Trafficking Awareness Being Held in Rohnert Park
Rohnert Park is hosting a fair to educate the public about human trafficking this evening. In collaboration with the Sonoma County Human Trafficking Task Force, the fair will be held at the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety from 4 PM to 6 PM. It will feature over 20 informational booths with outreach from organizations such as the Polly Klaas Foundation, Verity, Redemption House of the North Bay, Latino Service Providers, Inter-Tribal Council of California, Commission on Human Rights and more. Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez says human trafficking happens all around us and “We need to spread the word about the harsh realities of human trafficking. It can happen to anyone.”
Bay Area Whole Foods store evacuates after minor structure fire
The Santa Rosa Fire Department had the fire under control by early Thursday afternoon.
As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect
(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
Police searching for 16-year-old missing since Thursday
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Petaluma police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old juvenile who has been missing since Thursday. Michelle Marcoux was reported missing Thursday after failing to return home after school, police said. The juvenile is described as white, standing at 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing 250 pounds. Michelle […]
ksro.com
Some Santa Rosa Mobile Home Renters Overlooked by New Rent Control Ordinance
Not every mobile home resident in Santa Rosa is benefiting from the new rent control law. Last month, the city council approved a new rent control ordinance for mobile homes limiting rent hikes to 70-percent of the consumer price index with a 4-percent cap. However, despite the fact that it was designed to aid renters at the beginning of 2023, it didn’t take effect until January 6th. The Press Democrat reports that this allowed landlords who scheduled rent increases for January 1st to raise rents by 5.7-percent. Five mobile home parks in Santa Rosa saw this hike: Carriage Court, Coddingtown, Country, Roseland and Wayside Gardens. The city attorney’s office is expected to look at options surrounding the issue.
KTVU FOX 2
2 men die in Sonoma County while using gas generator during storms
SEA RANCH, Calif. - Two men have died in Sonoma County during the storms while using a gas-powered generator in their home, the sheriff's office said. Gene Beauchamp, 71, of Colusa and Phil Mabray, 71, of Biggs, were found dead Wednesday about 11:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Spinnaker Close in Sea Ranch, a remote area an hour north of Jenner, according to Deputy Rob Dillion.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa House Fire Kills Two Pets on Myrtlewood Drive
Santa Rosa fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a house fire in the 300 block of Myrtlewood Drive that displaced a family of three and two of their pets. It took crews about 20 minutes to put last Thursday’s fire out. It started in the garage of the single-story house and worked its way to the attic. No injuries were reported and authorities say there’s no evidence that the fire was the result of arson.
Big-rig crash on Southbound 101 in San Rafael backs up traffic
(KRON) — Traffic is reportedly backed up on the 101 going through central San Rafael due to a collision between a big rig and a Toyota. The two vehicles are blocking the fast lane and the second lane on the southbound side. The Toyota is lodged underneath the big rig, according to the incident report. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Sinkholes continue to swallow up roadways throughout the Bay
From Daly City to Santa Cruz County, to Oakland, to San Mateo County-sinkholes continue to swallow cars and cause traffic nightmares in parts of the Bay Area after nearly two weeks of relentless rain. A sinkhole opened on Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay. This major traffic hazard triggered a...
Pedestrian dead after incident on Highway 12 in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was found dead on Highway 12 in Fairfield Wednesday morning. The discovery was made a little after 8 a.m. near Pennsylvania Avenue, Fairfield police say. Officers say the person's injuries are consistent with someone who was involved in a "traffic-related" incident, but no other details have been released. Police say drivers should expect a heavy police presence in the area for the time being.
Comments / 0